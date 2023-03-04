Florida football: 3 quick takeaways from Gators' first spring practice in rainy Gainesville

Florida held its first spring football practice on Saturday on an overcast day with light rain at the Sanders practice fields.

In all, Florida will hold 15 practices, including the Orange and Blue Game, which will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at The Swamp on Thursday, April 13. It is the second spring practice under Coach Billy Napier, who led UF to a 6-7 record last season.

Here are three quick takeaways from the open 15-minute session of practice:

New Florida QB Graham Martz on target

New Florida quarterback Graham Mertz was on time, on target for most of his throws with receivers.

Mertz was most impressive on the sideline routes, hitting receivers Ricky Pearsall and Xzavier Johnson in stride. There were a handful of receiver drops throughout throws to wide receivers and tight ends as well.

Freshman wide receiver Andy Jean, an early enrollee, was consistent catching the ball and with his route running.

Mertz wore number 15 for the Gators, Tim Tebow and Anthony Richardson's former number.

Ja'Markis Weston moves from receiver to safety

In a position switch, former wide receiver Ja'Markis Weston was working out at safety with the defensive backs.

Weston, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound fourth-year junior from Clewiston, should add depth to that side of the ball.

"Ja’Markis is a guy that’s played reallywell for us on special teams," Florida coach Billy Napier said. "He’s done a good job on the punt team and the cover team. And we do a number of drills where we ask those four core offensive players to take part in tackling circuits. I think the defensive staff felt like observing him in those settings that he had the skillset."

Linebacker Scooby Williams has also moved to an edge rusher spot and is up to 6-2, 238.

S Kamari Wilson, RB Montrell Johnson in non-contact jerseys

Safety Kamari Wilson and running back Montrell Johnson took part in drills but wore black, non-contract jerseys.

Others working out on the side with the training staff in non-contact jerseys included defensive back Ethan Pouncey, cornerback Aaron Gates, wide receiver Zak Sedaros and safety Cahron Rackley.