Florida football: Billy Napier on WR, TE coaches: 'Not going to flip a coin and hire a guy.'

Florida football began spring practice on Saturday without a wide receivers and tight ends coach and with a defensive coordinator on his first week on the job.

But Florida coach Billy Napier sounded confident that the two position groups will be able to navigate through the situation until the new position coaches are hired.

Asked about the timetable to hire, Napier responded: "I'm not just going to flip a coin and hire a guy. If we have the person in place that we think is capable, we make those moves quickly. If we don't, then we're going to be very thorough. So, we're making progress in that area. We should have some news here shortly.”

Graduate assistant David Doeker coached the wide receivers on the field on Saturday. Per NCAA rules, graduate assistants are allowed to coach on the field. Analysts can work behind the scenes inside the building, or coach on the field if Florida receives a waiver from the NCAA. In all, Florida has 62 members on its football staff who aren't position coaches.

“We're built to handle the attrition to some degree," Napier said. "The layers that you've got in each room, whether it's analyst or graduate assistant or a student, whatever we have in each of those rooms, we've been able to manage it. Still, it's evident we need a coach or two there. But we're going to be patient and work hard but work smart at it.”

New DC Austin Armstrong described as high-energy

Florida cornerback Jason Marshall used the term "high-energy" to describe new, 29-year-old defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.

"Bouncing off the walls," Marshall said. "You can see him running from this sideline to the other sideline. He’s just very hype, very hyped.”

Marshall said he expects Armstrong to run a more aggressive scheme than his predecessor, Patrick Toney. Under Toney, Florida finished 12th in the SEC in total defense (411.0 ypg allowed) and 10th in sacks (1.77 per game).

Napier said he expects players to be able to adapt to Armstrong's scheme quickly, given that he worked under Napier as an inside linebackers coach at Louisiana in 2020.

"We’re in our tree of coaches if that makes sense," Napier said. "I think Austin is well respected out there. I think the opportunities he had this offseason is a reflection of that, Austin was with us in the past as a graduate assistant, came back as a position coach ...

"He knows the verbiage, he understands the system and certainly that network of people is pretty well respected there. I think from that staff at Louisiana I think we’ve got four defensive coordinators out there, calling defense. Austin has done a great job, he’s hit the ground running and so far, so good.”

New Florida QB Graham Mertz settling in

According to Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber, new quarterback Graham Mertz is settling in both on and off the field.

A transfer from Wisconsin, Mertz is competing with Jack Miller for the starting quarterback job with the Gators this spring.

“Graham Mertz puts a lot of work in," Barber said. "He’s in this building every single day, like 24 hours, I never see him leave. When I leave his car is still here, when I get here his car is here. I’m happy he’s putting the work in. Actually, me and him have been hanging out on the outside, just trying to get to know him. He’s a cool guy, great person. I’m excited for him.”

Barber said he recently went on a golf outing with Mertz and teammate Rocco Underwood.

"That’s what I love about him," Barber said. "He’s like one of the guys, one of the boys, you can just do anything with."

Freshman Andy Jean stands out among new WRs

Napier said Florida did wet ball drills with receivers on Saturday with a light rain coming down. Receivers who dropped the ball during drills were punished with push-ups.

"Feel really good about that group," Napier said. "Got a couple of new players there that are here midyear. I thought Andy Jean, as a newcomer today, did a lot of really good things."

Jean, a four-star recruit from Miami Northwestern, is considered a potential downfield threat with his combination of speed and size at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds.