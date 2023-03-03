Former Florida QB Anthony Richardson on completion percentage: 'I can't also catch every pass'

Former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson spoke for 15 minutes at the NFL combine in Indianapolis on Friday morning, and he didn't mince words when asked about his completion percentage during his senior year at Florida.

Richardson's completion percentage of 53.8 percent (176 of 327) ranked 13th among 14 SEC quarterbacks last season, ahead of only Auburn's Robby Ashford.

"I can definitely get better and delivering the ball and helping my guys up," Richardson said. "But I also can't catch every pass. If I could, I would, definitely. But it's also helping guys out and helping guys help me."

Spring practice begins:5 storylines for Gators this spring as Billy Napier starts second season

Cam Newton? Lamar Jackson?Former Florida QB Anthony Richardson sees some of both idols in himself

Who will draft Anthony Richardson?Some NFL Draft experts think he will go Top 5

Richardson struggled with accuracy throughout his lone year as a starter with the Gators. He went 14 for 35 in a 26-16 loss to Kentucky and 9 for 27 in his final game in a Gator uniform, a 45-38 loss to Florida State.

There were also issues with receiver drops during the course of the season, as Richardson delivered fastballs on crossing patterns with arm strength that NFL teams covet. In the FSU loss, Florida was down five scholarship receivers, including starters Xzavier Johnson and Justin Shorter. True freshman receiver Caleb Douglas had a pair of drops in the game.