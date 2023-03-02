Florida football: 5 storylines for Gators this spring as Billy Napier starts second season

Florida football will start spring practice on Saturday eager for a fresh start in Billy Napier's second season.

The Gators underwent significant roster turnover after Napier's first year, adding 32 new faces (22 incoming freshman and 10 more from the transfer portal) in an effort to improve from last year's 6-7 campaign.

"It’s a little bit different energy in the building," Napier said.

In all, Florida will hold 15 practices, including the Orange and Blue Game, which will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at The Swamp on Thursday, April 13.

Here are five storylines to watch for the Gators heading into the spring:

Who will emerge in the quarterback competition?

It appears to be a two-player race, both with Big Ten ties, between Graham Mertz and Jack Miller.

Mertz arrived via the transfer portal from Wisconsin, where he passed for 5,405 yards with 38 TDs to 26 interceptions. Last season, Mertz was sacked 23 times. There's hope that if Florida can protect Mertz as well is at protected Anthony Richardson last season, better results will come. Mertz will look to continue to develop timing in the spring with a new group of receivers.

Former Ohio State transfer Miller is back for a second season as well. Miller broke his thumb in fall camp last August but recovered in time to make his first career start for the Gators against Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl. Behind a makeshift offensive line, Miller was sacked four times, completing 13 of 22 passes for 180 yards in the 30-3 loss.

Can Florida's new-look offensive line develop chemistry?

The Gators lost four starters from last season's offensive line, including All-American guard O'Cyrus Torrence, a projected first round pick in the NFL Draft.

Florida hit the transfer portal hard to address the offensive line, adding Baylor guard Micah Mazzccua, Alabama tackle Damieon George Jr. and Kentucky tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin. Florida's coaching staff is high on tackle Austin Barber, who emerged last season to start five games. Kingsley Eguakun is back entering his third season as Florida's starting center.

The spring will give the new faces time to establish some continuity with the returners. Offensive line was an area of strength for the Gators last season and there is extra emphasis placed on the position group with offensive coordinator Rob Sale and offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton working with the linemen on a daily basis.

How will Florida's defense adjust to new defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong?

Armstrong, 29, was hired after Patrick Toney left the Florida defensive coordinator job two weeks ago to take over as safeties coach with the Arizona Cardinals.

Based on Armstrong's track record at Southern Mississippi, expect a more aggressive defensive scheme that won't be afraid to blitz. Amstrong's 2022 defense at Southern Mississippi blitzed 40 percent of the time and was able to get to the quarterback, ranking fourth in the nation in sacks at 3.39 per game (44 total sacks).

That could mean more opportunities from the edge for Antwaun Powell Ryland Jr., who had 3 sacks and 3 forced fumbles for the Gators last year.

How will the wide receiver and tight end groups develop without position coaches in place ?

Florida is still seeking a wide receiver and tight ends coach after both Keary Colbert and William Peagler left for NFL jobs two weeks ago. The Gators could use analysts to fill the void and help coach both spots until permanent replacements are found.

Florida's receivers will be led by returning starters Ricky Pearsall (33 catches, 661 yards, 5 TDs) and Xzavier Henderson (38 catches, 410 yards, 2 TDs). The tight end group includes returning players Dante Zanders (10 catches, 75 yards), Keon Zipperer (13 catches, 117 yards, 1 TD) and Jonathan Odom (7 catches, 69 yards, 2 TDs).

Who are early enrollees most likely to catch the coaching staff's eyes during spring drills?

The Gators will have 17 early enrollees on the field for spring drills, eager to make an impression before the start of their freshman seasons. Overall, Florida's 2023 recruiting class ranked 11th nationally per 0n3Sports composite rankings.

Potential early enrollees to keep an eye on include four-star defensive lineman Kelby Collins, four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney, four-star receivers Aidan Mizell and Andy Jean and four-star linebacker Jaden Robinson.