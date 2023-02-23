Two more Florida football assistant coaches leave for NFL jobs
Two more Florida football assistant coaches have left for NFL jobs over the last two days, according to multiple reports.
Tight ends coach William Peagler has left for a position with the Arizona Cardinals, while wide receivers coach Keary Colbert is leaving for a wide receiver coaching position with the Denver Broncos.
Under Colbert, Florida's receivers accounted for 15 of the 18 receiving TDs scored. Ricky Pearsall, a transfer from Arizona State, emerged as the best receiver of the unit with 33 catches for 661 yards and 5 TDs.
Peagler and Colbert are the second and third coaching defections for the Gators this week. Defensive coordinator Patrick Toney left the Gators for a position with the Arizona Cardinals, and is expected to be replaced by Alabama linebackers coach and former Southern Mississippi defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.
The Gators are coming off a 6-7 season in Billy Napier's first year as head coach. Spring practice starts on March 4.