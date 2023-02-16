Florida football: Billy Napier to appear at SEC Media Days - in Nashville - on July 19
Florida football coach Billy Napier will speak at SEC football media days on July 19, the league announced on Thursday.
The Gators finished 6-7 in Napier's first season and will look to build around a team that returns six starters on offense and four starters on defense.
Big-time supportFlorida football: Gators outspent Georgia, FSU, Tennessee and LSU in support staff in 2021-22
New faces in SECWhat Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC in 2024 means for the Florida Gators
Beefing up the linesFlorida football: Billy Napier made line of scrimmage a focus in portal, recruiting
SEC football media days will take place from July 17-20 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., marking the first time the event will be held in the Music City. It traditionally has been held in Birmingham, Alabama.
The SEC Network will once again air the four-day event to a national audience. A more detailed daily schedule with full TV information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.
Here's a look at the SEC schedule:
MONDAY, July 17
LSU – Brian Kelly
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
TUESDAY, July 18
Auburn – Hugh Freeze
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Mississippi State – Zach Arnett
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
WEDNESDAY, July 19
Alabama – Nick Saban
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Florida – Billy Napier
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
THURSDAY, July 20
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Tennessee – Josh Heupel