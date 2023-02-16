Florida football: Billy Napier to appear at SEC Media Days - in Nashville - on July 19

Florida football coach Billy Napier will speak at SEC football media days on July 19, the league announced on Thursday.

The Gators finished 6-7 in Napier's first season and will look to build around a team that returns six starters on offense and four starters on defense.

Big-time supportFlorida football: Gators outspent Georgia, FSU, Tennessee and LSU in support staff in 2021-22

New faces in SECWhat Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC in 2024 means for the Florida Gators

Beefing up the linesFlorida football: Billy Napier made line of scrimmage a focus in portal, recruiting

SEC football media days will take place from July 17-20 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., marking the first time the event will be held in the Music City. It traditionally has been held in Birmingham, Alabama.

The SEC Network will once again air the four-day event to a national audience. A more detailed daily schedule with full TV information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.

Here's a look at the SEC schedule:

MONDAY, July 17

LSU – Brian Kelly

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

TUESDAY, July 18

Auburn – Hugh Freeze

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Mississippi State – Zach Arnett

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

WEDNESDAY, July 19

Alabama – Nick Saban

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Florida – Billy Napier

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

THURSDAY, July 20

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Tennessee – Josh Heupel