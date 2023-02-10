Florida football: Former walk-on offensive lineman Kaleb Boateng, 21, dies suddenly

Florida coaches and players posted messages of sympathy on social media following the death of former Gators walk-on Kaleb Boateng, who died suddenly on Thursday night at 21.

Boateng, who's from Fort Lauderdale, transferred to Florida from Clemson and was a walk-on with the Gators in 2021. He practiced on both the offensive and defensive lines with the Gators during spring and fall practice under head coach Billy Napier but did not make UF's squad last fall.

Napier posted a tribute to Boateng on social media on Friday afternoon.

Boateng appeared in five games on the offensive line in two seasons at Clemson before transferring to Florida. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney released a statement regarding Boateng's passing.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Kaleb’s passing," Swinney said. "This is a very tragic and sad situation. Our prayers are with his family. While he was only here a couple of years before moving on, we remember Kaleb as being a good teammate and always having a good spirit to him. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and all of those who were blessed to know him.”