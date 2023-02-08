Florida football: Nine former Gators invited to NFL Combine

Nine former Florida football players, led by quarterback Anthony Richardson and All-American guard O'Cyrus Torrence, received invites to the NFL Combine on Wednesday.

Other former Gators invited include wide receiver Justin Shorter, offensive lineman Richard Gouraige, defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. and Brenton Cox Jr., linebacker Ventrell Miller III and defensive backs Trey Dean and Rashad Torrence II.

The Combine will take place Feb. 28 through March 6 in Indianapolis, Ind.

Attention both locally and nationally will focus on Richardson, who passed for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns to 8 interceptions in his lone season as Florida's starting quarterback as a redshirt sophomore before declaring for the NFL Draft. Richardson also rushed for 654 yards and 9 TDs and passed for 400 yards or more in two SEC games -- at Tennessee (453 yards) and at Vanderbilt (400 yards).

The Indianapolis Colts have the fourth overall pick the NFL Draft and sent scouts to The Swamp often last season to watch Richardson and the rest of the Gators play.

The 6-foot-5, 347-pound Torrence could also go in the first round of the NFL Draft after becoming the first Florida offensive lineman to earn consensus All-American honors since Maurkice Pouncey in 2009. NFL.com projects Torrence to go 16th overall to the Washington Commanders after his strong showing at the 2023 Senior Bowl.