Florida football: Billy Napier spring speaking tour announced, includes stop in New York

Florida football coach Billy Napier will make 10 different stops in nine cities in his spring speaking tour.

Napier's first speaking appearance will be on March 20 in Melbourne and will include stops in Miami, Fort Myers, Sarasota, New York City and two engagements in Gainesville.

The Gators are looking to bounce back from a 6-7 campaign in Napier's first season, which ended with a 30-3 loss to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

More information on regional events can be found on the UF Alumni Association's website, with ticket information available here.

Here's a breakdown of the dates and locations of the speaking engagements:

March 20 - Melbourne, Hosted by Space Coast Gator Club

March 29 - Lakeland, Hosted by Polk County Gator Club

April 3 - Orange Park, Hosted by Clay County Gator Club

April 11 - Gainesville, Hosted by Gainesville QB Club

April 19 - Fort Myers, Hosted by Southwest Florida Gator Club

April 24 - New York, Hosted by Gotham Gator Club

May 3 - Sarasota, Hosted by Sarasota County Gator Club

May 8 - Panama City, Hosted by Panama City Gator Club

May 17 - Miami, Hosted by Gator Club of Miami

May 22 - Gainesville, Hosted by Fighting Gators TD Club