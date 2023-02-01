Florida football: former QB signee Jaden Rashada lands at Arizona State

Former Florida quarterback signee Jaden Rashada found a new home on National Signing Day.

Rashada committed to Arizona State, where the four-star Top 60 national recruit will look to star at his father's alma mater.

Rashada's father, Harlen, was a defensive back at ASU from 1992-94 who played alongside future NFL standouts Jake Plummer and the late Pat Tillman.

A Pittsburg, Calif., native, Rashada will end up playing close to home in the Pac 12 Conference.

Rashada was granted release from his letter of intent at Florida after a botched NIL deal from the Gator Collective, believed to be worth $13 million, fell through. He signed with Florida on Dec. 22 and at the Under Armour All-American game in early January said he was looking forward to becoming a Gator. At 6-foot-4 and 175 pounds, Rashada's goal was to put on weight to complete for the starting Florida quarterback as a true freshman.

But Rashada did not enroll for the spring semester as planned a week later and on Jan. 17, asked out of his Letter of Intent. Florida granted the release three days later.