Florida football: Billy Napier confirms Kamryn Waites injury

Florida coach Billy Napier confirmed that offensive lineman Kamryn Waites suffered a torn Achilles in preseason workouts and will miss spring practices.

"Very similar to an ACL reconstruction in terms of timeline," Napier said. "So, you know, he'll be kind of getting introduced back into things when we approach training camp."

The 6-foot-8, 373-pound Waites appeared in all 13 games for the Gators, primarily on special teams. He made his first career start at right guard in Florida's 30-3 loss to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl.