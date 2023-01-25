Florida Swampcast: Takeaways from the Jaden Rashada mess, plus talking SEC basketball with Patric Young

Gainesville Sun Florida beat writer Kevin Brockway and columnist David Whitley discuss the end of the Jaden Rashada saga, offseason football transfer portal additions and Florida and SEC basketball with former Gator standout center Patric Young, who also provides an update on his rehabilitation after his car accident six months ago that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

