Florida football: Gators land mammoth Kentucky offensive lineman transfer Kiyaunta Goodwin

Florida added another piece to its offensive line build on Wednesday, signing former Kentucky offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin from the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-8, 351-pound Goodwin was a top 40 national recruit and the top-rated player in Indiana per 247Sports composite coming out of Charlestown High School in Charlestown, Ind. in 2021.

He played mostly on special teams last season and as a redshirt freshman will have four years of eligibility remaining. With the Gators, he projects to play at tackle.

Goodwin joins former Alabama tackle Damieon George Jr. and Baylor guard Micah Mazzccua as the third offensive lineman that the Gators have added from the portal this offseason. The Gators lost four starters, including All-American guard O'Cyrus Torrence, from an offensive line last season that surrendered just 17 sacks in 12 games and helped a run game that averaged 5.51 yards per carry.