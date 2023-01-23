Florida football: Analyzing the Gators' transfer portal additions heading into 2023

With the first NCAA transfer portal window closed, Florida addressed some pressing concerns on both lines of scrimmage - and at quarterback where the Gators must replace starter Anthony Richardson.

Overall, the Gators added nine players — defensive lineman Caleb Banks (Louisville), defensive lineman Cam'Ron Jackson (Memphis), quarterback Graham Mertz (Wisconsin), linebacker Teradja Mitchell (Ohio State), linebacker Deuce Spurlock (Michigan), offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua (Baylor), offensive lineman Dameon George (Alabama), linebacker Mannie Nunnery (Houston) and running back Cameron Carroll (Tulane).

Nunnery and Carroll are the two most recent Florida transfer portal additions, committing over the weekend. A grad transfer, the 6-foot-0, 225-pound Carroll rushed for 1638 yards on 312 carries with 19 TDs in his Tulane career. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Nunnery posted 127 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two pass deflections, and one forced fumble in four seasons at Houston. He also was a standout on special teams, posting a grade of 67.3 in 224 special teams snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Florida also is awaiting word on another potential transfer portal addition, 6-foot-8, 350-pound Kentucky offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin, who visited UF's campus over the weekend.

Here's an analysis on Florida's transfer portal additions to this point:

Most important addition

Graham Mertz, QB, Wisconsin

After the Jaden Rashada debacle, Mertz enters spring camp as the clear QB1 at Florida.

Mertz posted a record of 19-13 in three seasons at Wisconsin. He passed for 2,136 yards with 19 touchdowns to 10 interceptions last season with a QB rating (135) not much different than outgoing Florida starting quarterback Anthony Richardson (131).

The Florida coaching staff is counting on Mertz to be more productive with better protection, as he was sacked 23 times with the Badgers last season. The Gators surrendered just 17 sacks in 2022 and are hopeful a revamped offensive line - without All-American guard O'Cyrus Torrence - can protect the quarterback as well this season.

Best addition

Micah Mazzccua, OL, Baylor

Pro Football Focus rated Mazzccua as the eighth-best offensive lineman in the transfer portal. He graded best in the Big 12 and 15th-best in the country blocking the run.

At 6-foot-5 and 331 pounds, Mazzccua started 10 of 11 games at left guard for Baylor in 2022 and projects to start at that position for the Gators this season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Highest upside

Cam'Ron Jackson, DL, Memphis

At 6-6, 340, Jackson could fill the void in the interior of the defensive line left when Gervon Dexter Sr. declared for the NFL Draft.

Jackson earned third-team, All-American Conference honors at Memphis in 2022, finishing with nine tackles, six solo, with 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one quarterback hurry while facing consistent double and triple-teams.

Jackson could be used at nose guard on passing downs or could pair with 415-pound Desmond Watson at the three-technique on first and second downs.