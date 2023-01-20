It's official: Quarterback Jaden Rashada released from Florida Gators Letter of Intent

Florida is moving on from the Jaden Rashada drama, as the university released the five-star quarterback from his National Letter of Intent on Friday.

A source confirmed to the Gainesville Sun on Friday that Rashada was granted his release by Florida, three days after filing paperwork to request out of his binding agreement with the school.

It put an end to a recruitment that reportedly went sour due to a botched $13 million Name, Image and Likeness deal offered by the Gator Collective, a third-party entity that furnishes NIL deals for Florida.

5 things to know:Florida football: 5 things to know about incoming freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada

Wisconsin QB coming:Florida football: Gators land commitment from Wisconsin transfer QB Graham Mertz

Impact freshman:Florida football: DL Kelby Collins credits hoops for his pass rush skills

Rashada flipped his commitment from Miami to Florida on November 10, the weekend of Florida's 38-6 win over South Carolina. But he delayed signing his LOI at Florida in December by close to an hour. Then, after saying at the Under Armour Game he was excited to play for the Gators, Rashada did not enroll for the spring semester and missed the school's drop/add deadline on Jan. 13.

Rashada was the highest-ranked player in Florida’s 2023 class, a four/five-star recruit ranked 56th nationally and seventh among quarterbacks per 247Sports composite. At the Under Armour game, Rashada displayed a live arm and dual-threat capability.

Without him, Florida’s quarterback room is left with Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz, redshirt sophomore (and former Ohio State transfer) Jack Miller and redshirt freshman Max Brown. The decision also will likely drop the overall ranking of Florida's 2023 class, which had been ranked 12th overall nationally and fifth in the SEC.