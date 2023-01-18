Florida football: Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard commits to Ole Miss

Florida's search for a replacement for Jaden Rashada in the quarterback room took another hit when LSU transfer quarterback Walker Howard announced his commitment to Ole Miss.

A five-star prospect and Top 60 national recruit, Howard opted to leave LSU due to playing time as he could not supplant Jayden Daniels for the starting job this past season.

Florida was counting on head coach Billy Napier's relationship with Howard to play a factor in his decision. Napier had recruited Howard, a Lafayette, La., native, hard when he was the head coach at Louisiana. Instead, Howard will go to Lane Kiffin's high-powered offense at Ole Miss, which has led the SEC in total yardage in two of his three seasons as head coach.

Howard's decision means Florida will go into the spring with Graham Mertz, Jack Miller and Max Brown as the three scholarship quarterbacks on its roster.