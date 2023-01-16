Florida football: Gators land offensive line transfer from Alabama as rebuild continues

Florida continued its offensive line rebuild through the transfer portal, securing a commitment from former Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George Jr. on Monday.

The 6-foot-6, 339-pound George, from Houston, Texas, was a three-star recruit out of high school who had offers from Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas. He started three games for Crimson Tide at right tackle at the end of the 2021 season and appeared in 13 games over three seasons.

A redshirt junior, George has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Florida lost four starters from an offensive line last season that was among the best in the country protecting the quarterback and blocking for the run. All-American right guard O'Cyrus Torrence and left tackle Richard Gouraige declared for the NFL Draft, while right tackle Michael Tarquin and right guard Ethan White entered the transfer portal.

Last week, Florida addressed losing Torrence by adding Baylor right guard Michae Muzzccua from the portal. George and Muzzccua will join returning left tackle Austin Barber, center Kingsley Eguakun and guard Richard Leonard IV as part of Florida's projected starting offensive line for the 2023 season.