Florida football transfer tracker: Gators get commitment from former Michigan linebacker

Florida football landed another player from the transfer portal to address its front seven on defense, securing a commitment from former Michigan linebacker Deuce Spurlock on Tuesday.

Spurlock was a hybrid safety/linebacker coming out of high school, but, now at 6-foot-2, 231 pounds, projects to play linebacker for the Gators. A three-star recruit out of Madison, Ala., Spurlock red-shirted his lone season at Michigan in 2022 and has four years of eligibility left.

Spurlock is the fifth transfer portal addition for the Gators. Four of the five are front seven players on defense, a list that includes Louisville edge rusher Caleb Banks, Memphis defensive tackle Cam'Ron Jackson and Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell.

Florida also landed a commitment from 6-8, 325-pound offensive lineman Caden Jones over the weekend, a three-star recruit from De La Salle High in New Orleans, for the February signing period. That increases Florida to 79 scholarship players with six open spots remaining.

Since the beginning of the 2022 season, 21 Florida players have entered the portal, with five more leaving school to enter the NFL Draft and three dismissed.

Here's a look at all the comings and goings for the Gators since the start of the 2022 season:

Additions

QB Graham Mertz

Mertz signed with Florida in December and will compete with Jack Miller and incoming freshman Jaden Rashada for the starting job at quarterback. Mertz threw for 5,405 yards with 36 TDs to 28 interceptions in three seasons as Wisconsin's starting quarterback.

DL Caleb Banks

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound Banks posted one sack and forced fumble as an edge rusher in two games for Louisville last season. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

DL Cam'Ron Jackson

The 6-foot-6, 340-pound Jackson, from Haynesville, La., posted 41 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1 sack during the 2022 season. He earned third-team, All-American Athletic Conference honors per Pro Football Focus.

LB Teradja Mitchell

In 2021, the 6-foot-2, 239-pound Mitchell started at inside linebacker for the Buckeyes, finishing with 44 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. He posted 64 career tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss in his Ohio State career.

LB Deuece Spurlock

Spurlock appeared in two games for Michigan during a red-shirt 2022 season as a true freshman, posting three tackles against Hawaii. He was named scout team Defensive Player of the Week twice for his role in helping the offense prepare for Colorado State and Michigan State.

Leaving for Transfer Portal

RB Nay'Quan Wright

Wright was a starter and team captain in week one during Florida's 29-26 upset of No. 8 Utah, but eventually lost carries to Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne as the season progressed. He finished the season with 47 carries for 190 yards and 2 TDs. Overall, Wright finished with 688 yards and 3 rushing TDs in four seasons with the Gators, with 332 yards and 1 TD receiving.

Link Embed: Embedded content: https://twitter.com/B0SSMAN_5/status/1598749074437570563

RB Lorenzo Lingard

Lingard, a transfer from Miami and former five-star recruit, rushed 10 times for 75 yards and 1 TD during the 2022 season.

WR Daejon Reynolds

Reynolds announced Wednesday he's entering the transfer portal. His best career game came on Nov. 19 against Vanderbilt, when he had 8 catches for 165 yards and 2 TDs filling in for an injured Ricky Pearsall.

CB Avery Helm

Helm announced Monday he's entering the transfer portal. He started Florida's first four games of the season before losing his starting job to cornerback Jaydon Hill.

S Kamar Wilcoxen

Wilcoxen announced last month he's entering the transfer portal after falling behind safeties Miguel Mitchell and Kamari Wilson on the depth chart. He had two tackles in two games this season.

WR Trent Whittemore

Whittemore announced last month he was entering the transfer portal after taking part in Senior Day ceremonies in Florida's 38-6 win over South Carolina. He finished the year with 4 catches for 87 yards.

OL Joshua Braun

Braun announced he was entering the transfer portal in October after playing sparingly on the offensive line early in the season.

LS Marco Ortiz

Ortiz suffered an injury early this season and has opted to leave the program.

S Donovan McMillon

The Florida reserve safety announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal over the weekend. McMillon appeared in all 12 for the Gators last season and finished with 8 tackles, including 1 tackle for loss.

DL Jalen Lee

According to a source, Lee entered the transfer portal this morning. Lee started Florida's first three games of the season at nose tackle before losing the starting job to Desmond Watson. He finished the year with 8 tackles in 12 games. Lee, from

TE Griffin McDowell

McDowell announced he was entering the portal last month. He appeared in 40 games for the Gators as an offensive lineman, tight end and special teamer.

DB Cory Collier Jr.

A four-star recruit out of Miami Palmetto High School, Collier appeared in just three games on special teams this season.

LB Chief Borders

Borders announced Tuesday he was entering the portal. He appeared in all 12 games for the Gators this season on special teams and recorded his first career tackle against Georgia.

TE Nick Elksnis

Elksnis announced last month he was entering the portal after playing sparingly during the 2022 season.

LB David Reese

Reese, who announced his decision on Sunday, appeared in all 12 games for the Gators and finished with just two tackles this season.

OL Yousef Mugharbil

Mugharbil announced Tuesday he's entering the transfer portal after not playing at Florida in two seasons.

OLB Lloyd Summerall III

Summerall announced Tuesday he's entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 244-pound edge rusher recorded six tackles, including half a tackle for loss, and recovered a fumble against Texas A&M.

DB Tre'Vez Johnson

Johnson started 9 of 12 games for the Gators at the star position, finishing with 26 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and an interception. He entered the portal in late December and landed at an SEC school within the division, Missouri.

OL Michael Tarquin

The 6-5, 320-pound Tarquin, a former North Marion standout, appeared in eight games, starting seven at right tackle in 2022. He missed four games with a lower leg injury. Tarquin will play across the country next season at USC.

OL Ethan White

The 6-foot-4, 331-pound White tarted all 13 games at left guard for Florida this past season and earned AP All-SEC second-team honors. His loss means the only two returning starters on the offensive line next season will be tackle Austin Barber and center Kingsley Eguakun.

CB Jordan Young

Young appeared in 10 games for the Gators during the 2022 season, finishing with 6 tackles and 1 pass breakup. He also blocked a field goal during Florida's 30-3 loss to No. 16 Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Declaring for NFL Draft

WR Justin Shorter

A Penn State transfer, Shorter announced Thursday he will skip the bowl game and declare for the NFL Draft. Shorter had 29 catches for 577 yards and 2 TDs but missed three of Florida's final four games with a hamstring injury.

OL O'Cyrus Torrence

Torrence announced Sunday night that he's entering the NFL Draft. The preseason All-SEC standout is projected to go in the top two rounds and is one of the highest graded offensive linemen in the country, per Pro Football Focus.

DL Gervon Dexter Sr.

The 6-foot-6, 312-pound Dexter was projected as an NFL first round pick before the season began but had a disappointing redshirt sophomore season, finishing with 50 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 tackles for loss and an interception.

Richardson declared for the NFL Draft following his redshirt sophomore season, opting to leave the program after his first year as the starter.

Richardson started all 12 games for the Gators, leading Florida to a 6-6 record. He passed for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns to 9 interceptions, while rushing for 654 yards and 9 more TDs.

S Rashad Torrence II

Torrence, an Atlanta native, posted a team-high 84 tackles for Florida in 2022 with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He appeared and started 12 of 13 games for the Gators before opting to declare for the NFL Draft in late December.

Dismissed from the team

DE Brenton Cox Jr

Cox was dismissed from the team for what Billy Napier termed as "an accumulation" of issues. He finished the year with 35 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.

LB Diwun Black

Black was dismissed from the team in November. His lone highlight of the season was recovering an on-sides kick against Tennessee.

QB Jalen Kitna

Kitna was kicked off the Florida team last week following his arrest on five counts of distribution and possession of child pornography.