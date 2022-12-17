Game recap: Florida Gators football lose 30-3 to Oregon State Beavers in Las Vegas Bowl

The Florida Gators football team made it to the west coast on Wednesday when the team plane's wheels kissed the tarmac in Las Vegas.

After posting a 6-6 record in the 2022 regular season, which was just enough to make them bowl eligible, the Gators drew a matchup with the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers. They were without several key players who entered the transfer portal or declared for the NFL Draft, leaving third-stringer Jack Miller as the starting quarterback.

According the sports books, Billy Napier and the Gators entered today's matchup with the Beavers as 10-point underdogs. But albeit being played in Las Vegas, when toe touched leather this afternoon, all bets were off as Florida looked to finish its first year under Napier with a winning record.

On the big stage:OL Kamryn Waites in line for first career start in Las Vegas Bowl

What to know:Florida football: 5 storylines for Gators vs. Oregon State Beavers in the Las Vegas Bowl

Who to look for:Florida football: 5 players to watch for Gators vs. Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl

5:47 p.m. | Florida Gators lose 30-3 to Oregon State in Las Vegas Bowl

Billy Napier closes his first season in Gainesville with a 6-7 record.

5:42 p.m. | Florida avoids the shutout

A 40-yard field goal off the foot of Adam Mihalek keeps the Gators' scoring streak alive. Oregon State still leads Florida 30-3.

5:10 p.m. | Beavers add another

With a 2-yard rush from Jamious Griffin, Oregon State extended its lead out to 30-0 with 13:02 to play.

4:44 p.m. | Oregon State scores again

After blocking a Florida punt, Oregon State quickly finds the end zone as Ben Gulbranson takes off for a 7-yard touchdown rush. The Gators now trail the Beavers 23-0 with 8:44 to play in the third quarter.

4:34 p.m. | Beavers continue to lead Gators

Oregon State continues to pour it on Florida as Ben Gulbranson found Silas Bolden for a 15-yard touchdown. The Beavers now lead the Gators 17-0 in the third quarter.

3:59 p.m. | Florida blocks field goal to end the first half

The Gators ended the first half with a bit of momentum, blocking a Beavers' field goal attempt. Oregon State leads Florida 10-0 at the half.

3:41 p.m. | Oregon State extends its lead

Everett Hayes splits the uprights to extend the Beavers' lead to 10-0 with 4:30 to play in the second quarter.

3:04 p.m. | Beavers strike first

Oregon State running back Tyjon Lindsey punches it in from eight yards out for the first score of the game. Oregon State leads Florida 7-0 in the first quarter.

2:35 p.m. | Kickoff

The Gators and Beavers have kicked off from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

12:30 p.m. | Florida QB Jack Miller tops players to watch for in the Las Vegas Bowl

Ohio State transfer Jack Miller will be making his first collegiate start with Anthony Richardson departing for the NFL Draft. What statement will he make against Oregon State?

Defensive lineman Gervon Dexter also declared for the draft, but he'll be playing his last game as a Gator.

Where and when will the Florida Gators play the Oregon State Beavers?

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 17

How can I watch Florida vs. Oregon State on TV, streaming?

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN (need cable provider), ESPN+ ($9.99 per month) and the ESPN app

How can I listen to Florida vs. Oregon State on radio?

Radio: WRUF (103.7 FM, 98.1 FM, 850 AM), SiriusXM Channel 191

Online radio: floridagators.com, tunein.com, SiriusXM.com (Channel 962)

What's the latest betting line for Florida vs. Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl?

Oregon State is a 10-point favorite over Florida, according to Tipico, the oddsmaker for USA TODAY. The over-under is 53 points.