Florida football: O'Cyrus Torrence Gators' first guard to earn Consensus All-American

After being named to the Sporting News first-team All-America team on Tuesday, Florida starting right guard O'Cyrus Torrence became a Consensus All-American and the first Gator offensive lineman to achieve the feat since Maurkice Pouncey in 2009.

The 6-foot-5, 347-pound Torrence also was named to the AP and Walter Camp All-America teams earlier this month.

Torrence started 11 of 12 games for the Gators in the regular season before declaring for the NFL Draft, where he's projected to go within the top two rounds. He won't participate in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday when the Gators face No. 16 Oregon State (2:30 p.m., ESPN).

A native of Greensburg, La., Torrence is the 34th Consensus All-American in Gators history, and the first since Kyle Pitts was a Unanimous All-American in 2020. He joins Lomas Brown (1984), Jason Odom (1995), Mike Pearson (2001), and Pouncey (2009) as the only Gators offensive linemen to be named a Consensus All-American - and is the first offensive guard in Florida history to earn the honor.

Torrence has also been named an All-American by The Athletic, CBS, and Pro Football Focus (PFF), which are not official selectors recognized by the NCAA for Unanimous or Consensus awards. Per PFF, Torrence is the top-rated guard in the nation with an 88.0 grade. He didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit during his career and didn’t allow a hurry or commit a penalty in 698 snaps this season.

As a run blocker, Torrence helped pave the way for a Florida team that ranked 16th in the country in rushing yards per game (213.7 ypg) and third in yards per carry (5.8 ypc).