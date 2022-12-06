Florida football: Five things to know about probable starting quarterback Jack Miller

Jack Miller III could find himself moved up from third string to starter at quarterback for the Florida Gators in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17, due to Anthony Richardson declaring for the NFL Draft and backup Jalen Kitna being dismissed from the team last Friday following his arrest on child pornography charges.

Here's five things to know about Miller entering the matchup:

Jack Miller was a four-star recruit in Arizona

Miller was a four-star recruit out of Chaparral High in Scottsdale, Ariz., the nation’s No. 14-ranked pro style quarterback by 247Sports.com. He was a four-year varsity starter, and holds the Arizona state records with 115 passing touchdowns and 3,653 passing yards. He also threw for 53 touchdowns in a season in high school, a 2A state record.

Miller backed up C.J. Stroud before transferring from Ohio State

Miller transferred from Ohio State where he played sparingly behind All-Big Ten standout quarterback C.J. Stroud. As a true freshman in 2020, Miller scored a touchdown for the Buckeyes on a 21-yard touchdown run in relief of Stroud against Nebraska. In 2021, Miller appeared in four games off the bench, completing 7 of 11 passes for 101 yards while adding 8 yards rushing.

Jack Miller was up and down in UF's spring game

Miller enrolled at Florida last January and took part in Florida's spring game, completing 13 of 23 passes for 121 yards and 1 interception.

Jack Miller broke his thumb on throwing hand in fall camp

First year coach Billy Napier praised Miller's progress running the offense the first week of fall camp. However, in week two of camp, Miller broke the thumb on his throwing hand. The injury kept Miller sidelined for close to half of the season, as he didn't return until Florida's game Oct. 15 against LSU. By then, Miller was moved down to third on the depth chart behind Richardson and Kitna.

Miller is still recovering from injury; Kyle Engel would be next at QB

Miller has taken limited reps since his return from injury and questions remain as to whether he may or may not be ready to go against Oregon State. Napier is expected to name an official starter later this week. If Miller can't go, Florida could turn to redshirt sophomore walk-on Kyle Engel, who made his first collegiate appearance late in Florida's 38-6 win over South Carolina on Nov. 12, but did not attempt a pass.