Florida football: Offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence declares for NFL Draft

Florida football starting right guard O'Cyrus Torrence announced Sunday night that he will forego his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft.

It's no surprise. The 6-foot-5, 347-pound Torrence is arguably Florida's most talented player and a projected first-round draft pick. He earned SEC offensive lineman of the week honors in back-to-back weeks against Texas A&M and South Carolina and is expected to be named as perhaps Florida's lone representative on the All-SEC first team.

Torrence announced his decision shortly after Florida's awards banquet on Sunday night, in which he split Florida offensive player of the year honors with wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

From Greensburg, La., a small town near the Louisiana-Mississippi border, Torrence transferred from Louisiana to Florida to follow his head coach, Billy Napier. He started 11 of 12 games this season, helping anchor an offensive line that allowed just 13 sacks in 12 games and paved the way for a rushing offense that ranked third in the SEC and 18th nationally (213.7 ypg).

It's unclear at this point whether Torrence will take part in the bowl game or skip it to begin to prepare for the NFL Draft. Florida accepted a bid to the Las Vegas Bowl on Sunday and will face Oregon State.