UF defensive back Shawn Davis ejected from game at Ole Miss

By Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

Florida safety Shawn Davis made his impact felt on Ole Miss’ first drive –– but it wasn’t a positive one.

Davis, wearing No. 6 after spending his first seasons in No. 31, was whistled for targeting on an incomplete pass from Matt Corral to Dontario Drummond at Florida’s 41-yard-line.

Although there was some debate as to whether or not Davis committed targeting or not, the play was confirmed on the field by the officiating crew, leading to Davis’ ejection.

"THATS A BS CALL !!!!!!!!" Davis wrote on his social media account.

Gators freshman Rashad Torrence II subsequently took Davis’ place in Florida’s defensive backfield.

The red-hat official –– who alerts officials when a commercial break concludes –– was ignored, and Ole Miss resumed playing while the commercial break was still underway.

Any viewers at home thinking the Rebels would come away with points would be in for a pleasant surprise as Brenton Cox Jr. would sack Corral on 4th-and-3 to force a turnover of downs.