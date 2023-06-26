Florida basketball schedule: Gators to face Kentucky, Alabama twice during 2023-24 season

Florida basketball will face traditional rival Kentucky and defending SEC regular season champion Alabama twice during the 2023-24 season, the league announced Monday.

UF also will play Georgia, Missouri and Vanderbilt twice. The Gators will host Arkansas, Auburn, LSU and Mississippi State and will travel for dates at Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M

The 2023-24 campaign marks the final season of the current scheduling format with Oklahoma and Texas set to join the SEC for the 2024-25 season.

The Gators have brought in a transfer class ranked 11th nationally per 247Sports.com in an effort to turn around last year's 16-17 season that ended with a loss to UCF in the NIT. Overall, Florida has added nine new players in head coach Todd Golden's second season and returns two starters --- guards Riley Kugel and Will Richard.

"We're gonna have to be able to navigate some new faces, for sure," Golden said. " .... there's so a lot of work that has to be done to get everybody on the same page.”

Florida basketball 2023-24 SEC schedule:

Home and Away: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Vanderbilt

Home Only: Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State

Away Only: Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M