Grading the Florida basketball transfer portal additions

Florida basketball continued its success signing players from the transfer portal last week with two new backcourt additions — guard Zyon Pullin from UC-Riverside and guard Julian Rishwain from San Francisco.

The Gators have transformed their roster following a 16-17 season in year one under head coach Todd Golden, which ended with a loss to UCF in the NIT.

Florida has filled 12 of its 13 scholarship spots for the 2023-24 season, adding needed size and depth in the frontcourt and a pair of point guards capable of running the offense. UF's transfer class of six players is currently ranked 11th among transfer classes in the country, per 247 sports.

Here are our grades for each of UF's six portal additions:

Zyon Pullin, UC-Riverside, -- A

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Pullin could be the answer for the Gators at point guard this upcoming season as a playmaker with scoring ability. An All-Big West selection, Pullin averaged 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists, while shooting 39.4 percent from 3-point range last season. Pullin showed he could rise to the level of Power Five competition last year, finishing with 17 points and 6 rebounds against Colorado and 21 points against Oregon.

As a grad transfer, Pullin's maturity will be counted on to lead UF's offense. The Gators will count on Pullin's size and savvy to match up with opposing SEC point guards.

Walter Clayton Jr, Iona, -- A

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Clayton, a junior, is a scoring combo guard capable of logging minutes at the point. Last season, Clayton earned MAAC player of the year honors, averaging 16.8 points and 3.2 assists while shooting 43.1 percent from 3-point range and 95.3 percent from the foul line.

Like Pullin, Clayton showed he could step up against high-level competition, scoring 22 points against SMU and 15 points against eventual national champion UConn in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. A Haines City native and neighbor of former UF football standout Gervon Dexter Jr., Clayton is looking forward to playing back in his home state.

Micah Handlogten, Marshall -- B

At 7-1, Handlogten is an elite rim protector and rebounder, ranking 11th in the nation in blocked shots (2.3 bpg) and 16th in rebounding (9.8 rpg). He posted eight double-doubles during his freshman season at Marshall and had four games with five or more blocked shots per game.

Offensively, Handlogten (7.6 ppg) has room to grow, but has shown an ability to finish around the rim, shooting .662 from the field last season and .720 in conference play.

Tyrese Samuel, Seton Hall -- B

The 6-10, 230-pound Samuel proved he could score in the post in the rough and tumble Big East, averaging 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 55 percent from the floor in his first year as a starter for Seton Hall in 2022-23.

Samuel's ability to run the floor and handle the ball should fit into Golden's up-tempo system, which gives latitude to big men starting the break off rebounds.

E.J. Jarvis, Yale -- B

The 6-8 Jarvis is another graduate transfer who adds a stretch element to the frontcourt with his perimeter shooting. Jarvis averaged 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds last season and shot 40.6 percent (13-32) from 3-point range last season.

"He’s skilled," Golden said. "He can shoot it. Can really rebound and block shots. I think he can play the 4 (power forward) and the 5 (center) for us and a guy that we’ll lean on this year.”

Julian Rishwain, San Francisco -- C

The 6-5 Rishwain will add size and depth in the backcourt as a combo guard with deep shooting range. He's a career 35.6 percent 3-point shooter (136-382) who started 11 games for the Dons last season.

“He’s an efficient shot maker who had some of his best games against top competition," Golden said. "He has been a part of successful teams and has a great understanding of what it takes to win.”