Florida basketball: Gators secure commitment from blue chip center for 2024 class

Florida basketball secured its first blue-chip high school recruit of the Todd Golden era, landing four-star center John Bol for the 2024 class.

Bol made the announcement on his Instagram page Saturday morning.

At 7-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Bol is ranked as the third-best center in the country and No. 23 overall in the Class of 2024, per 247Sports composite. He chose Florida over offers from Michigan, Missouri, Butler and Clemson. He played basketball at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan., this past season.

Bol joins shooting guard Isaiah Brown as the second commitment for UF's 2024 class. Both can sign as early as this November's early signing period.