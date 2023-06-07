Florida basketball: Walter Clayton Jr.'s HS coach says he can handle playing point

Incoming Florida transfer Walter Clayton Jr. was a combo guard for two seasons at Iona, running the offense for the Gaels for stretches while working off the ball in other stretches under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino.

But count Clayton's former high school coach, Bartow High's Terrence McGriff, as someone who thinks Clayton can handle the point full time at the college level.

The Gators have yet to find a true point guard in the transfer portal to replace grad transfer Kyle Lofton Jr., who averaged 8.7 points and 3.5 assists last season. That could change by the end of the week, though. Zyon Pullin, who pulled his name back from the NBA Draft last week and also visited Florida, has reportedly narrowed his transfer destination to UF or LSU. The 6-foot-4 Pullin averaged 18.3 points and 4.2 assists per game as a starting point guard at UC-Riverside last season.

New team taking shape:Florida basketball: Todd Golden has been busy re-tooling roster with portal additions

First commitment for 2024:Florida basketball: Gators land first commitment of 2024 class, G Isaiah Brown

Kugel's return:Florida basketball: What sophomore guard Riley Kugel returning means for the Gators

Florida has another true point guard, rising sophomore Denzel Aberdeen, on the roster. Aberdeen averaged 1.6 points and 0.2 assists in 12 games last season, but his role is expected to expand in 2023-24.

Asked if Clayton could handle playing point in the SEC, Florida coach Todd Golden responded: "Definitely a guy that can play 30 (minutes). I’m not sure he’s a true point, but he can definitely play the position and is definitely able. Great assist rate, really good decision maker, and he’s comfortable playing out of the pick and roll, which is really important for the way we like to play. So, I’d feel comfortable with him running the point for us, for sure.”

High school experience at point guard

Clayton, who arrived on Florida's campus last week to begin jelling with his new team, started two years at the point at Bartow under McGriff. Running the point, Clayton led the traditional Florida high school power to back-to-back state titles.

“He’s got great court vision," McGriff said. "You have to have great court vision; you have to be able to make all of the passes and you have to be a willing passer ... he's a willing passer."

At 6-2, Clayton averaged 16.3 points and 3.2 assists at Iona last season to earn MAAC Player of the Year honors. He posted an assist-to-turnover ratio of 108-57 in Pitino's motion, ball screen offense.

“On offense, people love playing when the ball moves and that’s what he did," McGriff said. "Offensively, he passed the ball. When you’ve got a feel for 'OK I’ve got to get mine, it’s like I know they are taking that away, I’m going to get my layup or I got to pull up,' he’s got a great feel for that as well.”

Former coach praises his leadership ability

McGriff also praised Clayton's leadership ability.

"He’s got high character," McGriff said. "I’ve been coaching at Bartow High School 21 years, coaching overall 27 years, he’s one of the most outstanding in regard to bringing a team together with his personality as I’ve coached."

As an example, McGriff pointed to when Clayton chose to transfer from Lake Wales to Bartow, two bitter rivals, before his junior year of high school. For the first week of basketball practices, Clayton attempted just two shots, spending the whole week setting up his teammates. McGriff said he had to tell him three days into the first week that he could shoot the ball.

“We had a veteran team, and he knew he had to ingratiate himself with the guys," McGriff said. "His way to go about it was to get everybody involved.”

Growth as a shooter last four years

McGriff said that Clayton has shown improvement as a shooter in each of the four years he worked with him, the first two being at Bartow and the second two being before his freshman and sophomore seasons at Iona.

Clayton shot 35.7 percent from 3-point range as a freshman at Iona and 43.1 percent from beyond the arc his sophomore year.

Florida hasn't had a point guard shoot better than 40 percent from 3-point range since Erving Walker shot a team-high 41.9 percent in 2009.

“His progression with his shooting has been phenomenal," McGriff said. "It's all about putting the work in knowing I’ve got to be an elite shooter to play at the next level, and then, if you are going to play at the level past college, you’ve got to be an even better player. So, he’s putting the work in and I’m most proud of that because it shows it’s all him."

Next step will be to improve as a defender

To become a more complete player, McGriff said Clayton is continuing to work on his defense.

"Pitino stayed on him about his defense, and he’s gotten better, especially on the ball," McGriff said.

Defending off the ball, McGriff said, is where Clayton needs to continue to grow.

"He’ll tell you that," McGriff said. "Sometimes he falls asleep, and he loses his man and he’s not in the right spot defensively."

But McGriff has no doubt that Clayton, who is the highest-rated player of UF's incoming transfer class, will put forth the energy and effort to turn the weakness into a strength.

"He's gotten better at that, and he wants to be good," McGriff said.