Florida basketball: Gators land commitment from PG Zyon Pullin

Florida basketball secured its fifth transfer portal addition of the 2023 class and added a talented piece to its backcourt, securing a commitment from former UC-Riverside point guard Zyon Pullin on Wednesday night.

A first-team, All-Big West selection, Pullin averaged 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists last season.

At 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds, Pullin gives Florida an experienced ball-dominant point guard to join combo guard Walter Clayton and rising sophomore Denzel Aberdeen. He shot 48.6 percent from the floor last season, 39.4 percent from the floor and 77.1 percent from the foul line.

Pullin joins a transfer class that includes Clayton (Iona), 6-10 center Tyrese Samuel (Seton Hall), 7-1 center Micah Handlogten (Marshall) and 6-8 forward E.J. Jarvis (Yale).

Last week, 247Sports.com composite rated the class at the 15th-best in the nation, and it will likely rise with the addition of one of the best backcourt players left from the transfer portal.