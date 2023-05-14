Florida basketball: Gators land first commitment of 2024 class, G Isaiah Brown

Florida basketball picked up its first commitment of the 2024 class on Sunday night, again tapping into the Orlando area to land four-star, 6-foot-3 shooting guard Isaiah Brown of Orlando Christian Prep.

Brown averaged 18.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals this past high school season, helping lead Orlando Christian Prep to a 25-4 record. A lefty, Brown shot 52 percent from the floor and 39 percent from 3-point range.

Nationally, Brown is rated a four-star by 247Sports composite as the 11th ranked player in the state of Florida in the Class of 2024, the 22nd best shooting guard and the 112th best overall prospect. He chose Florida over offers from Georgia, FAU, Buffalo and Florida A&M.

Florida coach Todd Golden signed two players from Orlando in his first recruiting class in 2022 -- freshman all-SEC guard Riley Kugel and point guard Denzel Aberdeen from Dr. Phillips High School.