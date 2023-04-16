Florida basketball: Gators land commitment from Seton Hall big man

Florida basketball secured its fourth addition from the transfer portal, landing a commitment from 6-foot-10, 235-pound forward/center Tyrese Samuel on Sunday night.

Playing in the Big East, arguably the toughest conference in basketball last season, Samuel gives Florida a proven post scorer with Power Six experience. Samuel averaged 11.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 blocks last season, scoring both with his back to basket and facing up.

Fudge leavingFlorida basketball: F Alex Fudge declares for NBA Draft

Seven-footer signsFlorida basketball: Gators sign 7-foot-1 Marshall center Micah Handlogten

Kugel backFlorida basketball: What sophomore guard Riley Kugel returning means for the Gators

Samuel, a Montreal native, is a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. He committed to Florida following a visit to campus this weekend.

The addition of Samuel continues to bolster a frontcourt that struggled to match up with the size of physicality of the SEC in head coach Todd Golden's first season. Samuel joins 7-1 center Micah Handlogten (Marshall) and 6-8 forward E.J. Jarvis (Yale), who both signed with the Gators out of the transfer portal earlier this month. Florida also signed 6-2 guard Walter Clayton (Iona), a former Bartow High standout from Haines City who earned MAAC player of the year honors in 2022-23.

With the addition of Samuel, who is expected to sign early this week, Florida will have 10 scholarship spots filled with three open spots remaining.