Florida basketball: F Alex Fudge declares for NBA Draft

Florida forward Alex Fudge declared for the NBA Draft and is leaving the Gators, a source confirmed Thursday night.

The 6-foot-9, 200-pound Fudge appeared in 32 games for the Gators, making 11 starts, after transferring from LSU the previous offseason. He averaged 5.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while finishing second on UF in blocked shots with 25.

Fudge's departure comes the same week Florida added a pair of frontcourt signees -- Marshall transfer Micah Handlogten (7-1) and incoming freshman Alex Condon (6-11, 230 pounds). A week earlier, UF added another frontcourt player from the transfer portal, 6-8 forward E.J. Jarvis from Yale.

With Fudge's decision to leave, Florida currently has nine scholarship players on its roster, with four open spots. The Gators have a pair of frontcourt players from the transfer portal visiting UF's campus this season -- 6-10, 235-pound center Tyrese Samuel of Seton Hall and 6-foot-11, 230-pound Aly Khalifa from Charlotte. Samuel, a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining, averaged 11.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 blocks for the Pirates last season. Khalifa averaged 11.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists last season at Charlotte.