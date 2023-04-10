Florida basketball: Gators sign 7-foot-1 Marshall center Micah Handlogten

Florida basketball coach Todd Golden landed his second transfer of the 2023 class as the Gators signed 7-foot-1 sophomore Marshall center Micah Handlogten on Monday.

The addition of Handlogten gives the Gators a rim protector and defensive presence inside to help replace All-SEC center Colin Castleton, who ended his career as UF's all-time leader in blocks per game (2.49). Handlogten started all 32 games last season as a freshman, averaging 7.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game with 75 blocked shots, which led the team and ranked second in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Athletic ranked Handlogten as the 25th-best player available nationally in its latest transfer portal rankings. Golden said following the end of the season adding size was a priority in the transfer portal, and Handlogten joins former Yale, 6-8, 220-pound forward E.J. Jarvis, who signed with the Gators last week.

Handlogten comes from basketball bloodlines as his father, 6-11 center Ben Handlogten, played three NBA seasons with the Utah Jazz and New Jesey Nets from 2003-05.

Handlogten was one of three potential transfer additions to visit Florida over the weekend, a list that included North Texas guard Tylor Perry and Providence guard Jared Bynum. Former Iona combo guard Walter Clayton IV, who visited Florida 10 days ago, announced on Twitter he will decide between Florida and St. John's on Tuesday.

With the additions of Handlogten and Jarvis, Florida has four open scholarship slots remaining for its 2023-24 roster.