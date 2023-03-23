Florida Gators to attack transfer portal after Todd Golden's up and down first season

Florida finished its first basketball season under head coach Todd Golden with mixed results.

The Gators won nine games in a historically tough SEC and reached the NIT. Golden joined Mike White as just the second coach in school history to reach the postseason in his first season.

In January, Florida won five of six games, including victories over NCAA Tournament teams Missouri and Mississippi State. Then, on Feb. 1, the Gators upset then-No. 2 Tennessee 67-54 to improve to 13-9 on the season.

But Florida went on to lose six of its final nine regular-season games, losing All-SEC center Colin Castleton during that stretch to a broken hand. In the postseason, the Gators lost 69-68 in overtime to Mississippi State at the SEC tournament, then fell 67-49 to UCF at home in the first round of the NIT.

Golden said winning nine league games and making it through a difficult non-conference schedule that included losses to Sweet 16 teams FAU, UConn and Kansas State was a learning experience.

“We definitely weren't perfect, and there's a lot of things that we know now that we can grow and get better at,” Golden said. “But kind of for a base-line, transitional year, I’m satisfied with how we played.”

Gators must add size, physicality

Golden said one of the keys to the offseason will be adding more size and physicality to the roster. Florida finished 13th out of 14 teams in the SEC in rebounding margin at minus-3.97. The Gators did lead in the SEC in blocked shots at 5.2 per game thanks in large part to Castleton, who led in the SEC in blocks at 3.0 per game.

But when the 6-foot-11 Castleton went down with a broken hand on Feb. 15 against Ole Miss, Florida’s rebounding and shot-blocking ability was dealt a serious blow. Castleton ranked sixth in the SEC in rebounding at 7.7 per game. With Castleton out, Florida rotated 6-11 center Jason Jitoboh, 6-9 forward Alex Fudge and 6-10 freshman center Aleks Szymczyk at center for the remainder of the season.

“We just weren’t necessarily able to address it the way we wanted to,” Golden said. “We were close on a couple of guys. The unknowns of NIL last summer were tricky and it was tough to navigate that but we knew we were going to be thin on the frontline. We knew that going into the season and we knew that was going to be an issue.”

Szymczyk will be back next season and Florida already has two more players with size slated to arrive for the 2023-24 season – signee Thomas Haugh (6-9, 200) and commitment Alex Condon (6-10, 230). But more big bodies will be needed for Florida to compete in the physical SEC.

UF will be attacking the transfer portal

So far, Florida has lost five players to the transfer portal, swingman Kowacie Reeves, guards Niels Lane and Trey Bonham, Jitoboh and forward C.J. Felder. Golden said he doesn’t anticipate any more transfer defections, but that individual meetings with players will be ongoing through next week. All five UF players who entered the portal were players Golden inherited from White when he took the job.

“We gave it a shot, both sides tried to make it work, and it didn’t necessarily work out the way everyone wanted it to, and now you go your separate ways and hope for the best for everybody,” Golden said. “So it’s OK. Everybody is going be OK and we’ll continue to try to build the roster this year.”

With Castleton and guards Myreon Jones and Kyle Lofton having exhausted their eligibility, Florida will have five scholarship spots open to fill. That number could increase if freshman Riley Kugel, who scored in double figures in 10 straight games, opts to begin his professional career, or if any more current players decide to transfer.

“We'll continue to talk with Riley, and I want to support Riley,” Golden said. “Like, I want him to be in a spot where he can be really successful. And I think, you know, whether that's playing in the NBA eventually or here, he needs to have our support that way and he knows he has it, and we'll keep working with him.”

Golden said he and his staff feel better positioned to attack and recruit the portal in year two. Last year, Golden was hired in late March and didn’t have his full staff in place until after the Final Four.

“Going into year two, we have a great understanding of what was in this program and what we need to bring it to be better and how we can grow,” Golden said. “I feel like we're in a much better place that way."

Florida already is hosting one transfer target this weekend, Iona point guard Walter Clayton Jr. (6-2, 195). Clayton, from Lake Wales, earned MAAC player of the year honors, averaging 16.8 points and 3.2 assists per game. The Gators also have already had an in-home visit with Wofford forward B.J. Mack (6-8, 245 pounds), who would provide the physicality inside the Gators are seeking. Mack, from Charlotte, N.C., averaged 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds to earn All-Southern Conference honors in 2022-23.

Addressing the offense

Another area of concern for Florida was an offense that got bogged down at times. The Gators scored less than 60 points seven times last season, including a season-low 49 points in their loss to UCF to close the season.

Florida ranked 139th in the country in offensive efficiency per KenPom and 11th in the SEC in 3-point shooting percentage (31.4 percent).

“One thing that maybe we learned is this: we need a little more usage out there,” Golden said. “You know, I think that's something that held us back at times, was not having enough guys that go get a basket, you know, when things break down. So moving forward, I think we'll address that a little bit.”

At this point, sophomore guard Will Richard is Florida’s leading returning scorer at 10.4 ppg, followed by Kugel at 9.9 ppg. Richard will be one of the key players Florida intends to build around moving forward.

“A big part of the jump that we need him to make is from a leadership perspective because we think he can do a great job that way for us,” Golden said. “I think the play will take care of itself. He's a hard worker. You're excited when you're able to get guys like that in your program."