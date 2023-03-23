Florida basketball: Guard Trey Bonham to enter transfer portal

Florida sophomore combo guard Trey Bonham is entering the transfer portal, a source confirmed to the Gainesville Sun on Thursday afternoon,

The 6-foot, 176-pound Bonham, a transfer from VMI, appeared in 30 games for the Gators, averaging 5.6 points and 1.1 assists.

Bonham started 13 games and scored 20 or more points in three games. But Bonham's role reduced during SEC play as freshman guard Riley Kugel emerged. He played less than 10 minutes in each of his last seven games.

Rebuilding effortFlorida basketball: Gators to attack transfer portal after Todd Golden's up and down first season

Portal boundFlorida basketball: Kowacie Reeves, Niels Lane to enter transfer portal

Tough endingFlorida basketball: 3 takeaways from UF's 67-49 loss to UCF in the NIT

With Bonham's departure, Florida now has six open scholarship spots for the 2023-24 season. Bohnam is the fifth Florida player to enter the portal since the end of the season, joining swingman Kowacie Reeves, guard Niels Lane, forward C.J. Felder and center Jason Jitoboh.