Florida basketball: Kowacie Reeves, Niels Lane to enter transfer portal

Less than an 24 hours after a season-ending loss to UCF in the NIT, Florida's roster transition has already begun.

Sophomore swingman Kowacie Reeves and junior Niels Lane both intend to enter the transfer portal, sources confirmed on Thursday.

Reeves appeared in 31 games for the Gators, starting seven. He averaged 8.5 points and 2.6 rebounds but struggled with his shot selection, shooting just 37.7 percent from the floor and 26.2 percent (34-130) from 3-point range.

Tough finish:Three takeaways from Gators' OT loss to Mississippi State in SEC Tournament

Valiant effort:UF again showed mettle, but that wasn't quite enough as Gators fall to Mississippi State | Whitley

Castleton, Kugel honored:F Colin Castleton All-SEC first team, G Riley Kugel All-SEC freshman team

Lane appeared in 14 of UF's 33 games, averaging 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds. He had taken on more of role of late as a defensive specialist after All-SEC defender Colin Castleton went down with a broken hand on Feb. 15. But Lane was unable to develop consistency on offense, shooting 43.8 percent from the field while averaging 8.7 minutes per game.

Lane and Reeves were two players first-year coach Todd Golden inherited from Mike White's tenure.

More roster movement could come after Florida finished 16-17, its first losing season since 2014-15.