Florida basketball: 3 questions for the Gators heading into Wednesday's NIT matchup with UCF

Florida basketball will look to begin a postseason run on Wednesday when it hosts UCF in the NIT (7 p.m., ESPN2).

The O'Connell Center won't have quite the same feel as Florida's band is away on a spring break trip to Ireland to take part in a St. Patrick's Day Parade. In addition, with students on spring break, the Rowdy Reptiles won't be at the game in full force, though tickets remain for the general public to sit in the student section.

Still, it serves as a chance for first-year coach Todd Golden's season to end on more of a positive note after the Gators dropped to 16-16 following their 69-68 overtime loss to Mississippi State in the second round of the SEC Tournament. That dropped the Gators to 2-4 since losing All-SEC center and leading scorer Colin Castleton for the season when he broke his hand on Feb. 15 against Ole Miss.

"Obviously there was a little bit of a level of disappointment for not being an NCAA Tournament caliber team this year," Golden said. "But there was a little bit of positive emotion understanding that after we lost Colin and didn't win, that, we might not make the NIT, either.

"So, the fact that we were able to rally, have a good last week of the regular season and then compete pretty well against Mississippi State, in a way, I think this was a good benchmark for us to be able to hit."

UCF (18-14) hasn't played the Gators since falling 79-66 in Gainesville on Nov. 23, 2012. Florida is 10-1 all-time against the Knights.

UCF is led by former Duke guard and Stanford coach Johnny Dawkins, who has guided the Knights to two NIT trips and one NCAA Tournament berth in seven seasons. Dawkins said he's looking forward to facing the Gators for the first time as UCF's coach.

"We've had discussions in previous years, but it just never could come about," Dawkins said. "We never could get the game so it's exciting we have an opportunity to play now. It's good for our state and everyone in our community."

Here are three questions for Florida heading into the matchup with UCF:

How will UF handle talented UCF freshman forward Taylor Hendricks?

The 6-foot-9, 215-pounds Hendricks led all freshmen in the American Athletic Conference in scoring (15.3 ppg), rebounding (6.9 rpg) and blocks (1.8 bpg) this season. He's projected as an NBA first-round draft pick.

Golden said Florida guard Will Richard, who gives up five inches, will get the first defensive assignment on Hendricks, but the Gators will likely switch up defenses throughout the game.

"He's just a really skilled, really talented offensive player," Golden said. "Can really shoot it. But also, really efficient from two and does a good job getting on the glass. I would say a lot further along than most freshmen that way, in terms of understanding how to play, knowing when to pick his spots."

UCF's frontline includes Henricks and 7-0 center Michael Durr (5.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg), who began his career at USF and played last season at Indiana. Florida has been rotating 6-11 Jason Jitoboh, 6-10 freshman Alex Szymczyk and 6-9 forward Alex Fudge at the center position since Castleton's injury. During that span, the Gators have been outrebounded by an average margin of 8.2 per game.

"It's not anything we haven't had to do the last three weeks in our league in terms of going up against bigger, stronger guys," Golden said, "So I think we've been prepared a little bit for that. Again we talk about it a lot but we have to find a way to close the gap on the boards first and foremost."

Can freshman guard Riley Kugel match Bradley Beal's mark of 10 straight games scoring in double figures?

Beal scored in double figures in 10 straight games as a freshman during the 2011-12 season, helping lead the Gators to the Elite Eight before going in the first round of the NBA Draft (third overall) to the Washington Wizards.

Kugel has scored in double figures in nine straight games, averaging 17.8 points during that stretch, and has emerged as UF's top scoring option since Castleton's injury.

More games in the postseason will give Kugel more chances to develop.

"Him and all the younger guys, I think it's great to get the additional practices," Golden said. "We talked about postseason, I think something that's really important to these guys, experience, and I think it's good for everybody."

Will Florida use the NIT to experiment with different lineups?

Golden said the goal first and foremost is to win on Wednesday. If Florida advances, it will face the winner of the game between top seed Oregon and unseeded UC-Irvine on Saturday or Sunday.

But Golden said Florida could turn to freshmen such as Szymczyk and point guard Denzel Aberdeen, two players expected to play larger roles next season.

"A lot of the young guys have been getting (to play) lately anyways," Golden said. "You look back to our last regular season game. Denzel played 10 minutes in the backcourt, did a really nice job. Shimmy (Szymczyk) obviously has been playing more lately as well so we're kind of naturally doing that through injuries."