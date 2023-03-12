Florida basketball: Gators keep 7-year postseason streak alive, will host UCF in NIT

Florida kept its seven-year streak of reaching the college basketball postseason alive as the Gators were invited to the NIT on Sunday night.

The Gators (16-16) earned a four seed and will host UCF on Wednesday at 7 p.m at the O'Connell Center. The game will air on ESPN2.

UCF (18-14) is in its seventh season under coach Johnny Dawkins and went 8-10 in the American Athletic Conference this season, posting wins over Memphis, Florida State and Ole Miss. The Knights are led by freshman 6-foot-9 forward Taylor Hendricks, a projected NBA first-round draft pick, who is averaging 15.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.

With All-SEC center Colin Castleton down with a season-ending broken hand, Florida has been led of late by freshman guard Riley Kugel, who has scored in double figures in nine straight games. It's the longest streak for a Gator freshman since Bradley Beal scored in double figures 10 games in a row during the 2011-12 season.

Florida reached the postseason in its first year under coach Todd Golden after reaching the postseason in all six seasons under former coach Mike White, a stretch that included four NCAA Tournament appearances and two NIT trips. The last time Florida failed to make the postseason was in 2014-15, when the Gators went 16-17 in Billy Donovan's final season as coach.

Overall, Florida will make its 12th all-time NIT appearance, holding a 14-13 record in the event with three semifinal appearances (1986, 1992, 2008). The Gators are 10-1 all-time vs. UCF, the last meeting a 79-66 win in Gainesville on Nov. 23, 2012.

Should Florida advance, it will face the winner of the matchup between top seed Oregon vs. UC Irvine on Saturday or Sunday. The full NIT bracket can be found here.

Ticket information

Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase their seat location by ordering before 4 p.m. on Monday. Unclaimed season ticket locations will be released to the public for purchase by 6 p.m. on Monday at the following prices:

Courtside: $50Club & Loge: $40Lower Baseline, and 100 Level: $20200 Level: $15Students: Free