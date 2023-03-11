Florida basketball: 3 reasons why the Gators should make the NIT

Florida basketball is awaiting word whether its first season under head coach Todd Golden will continue past this weekend.

The Gators (16-16) were bounced in the first round of the SEC Tournament in a heartbreaking 69-68 overtime loss to Mississippi State in a game that was decided by an inside layup by Tolu Smith with 4.1 seconds left in the extra session.

Now, Florida waits to find out if it will make the NIT's 32-team field. The NIT selection show is Sunday at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.

Tough finishFlorida basketball: Three takeaways from Gators' OT loss to Mississippi State in SEC Tournament

Castleton, Kugel honoredFlorida basketball: F Colin Castleton All-SEC first team, G Riley Kugel All-SEC freshman team

Senior Day successFlorida basketball: 3 takeaways from UF's 79-67 win over LSU on Senior Day

If the Gators fail to make the NIT, it will be just the second time since 1998 that Florida hasn't been invited to a postseason tournament. The last time it happened was 2014-15, when the Gators went 16-17 in Billy Donovan's final season as coach.

Here's a look at three reasons why Florida should make the NIT:

The Gators played an uber-difficult strength of schedule

Florida's NET ranking stands at 61 despite its .500 record because the Gators played one of the most difficult schedules in the country. Of Florida's 32 games, nearly half (15) came against Quad 1 opponents. Florida went 2-13 against Quad 1 teams, and 1-2 vs. Quad 2 teams.

When Florida lost 76-74 to Florida Atlantic on Nov. 14, nobody knew at the time that FAU would go on to its best season in school history under former Gator assistant coach Dusty May. FAU is 30-3 entering Saturday's Conference USA championship game against UAB.

Other difficult non-conference tilts included games against No. 11 UConn and No. 12 Kansas State. Then, Florida went on to play a historically strong SEC conference schedule. Eight SEC teams are poised to land bids in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, which would tie for the most in conference history. A ninth, Vanderbilt, could make it if the Commodores upset Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Florida was competitive in a number of games

The Gators went 1-6 in games decided by 5 points or less in Golden's first season, including the overtime loss to Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament. Some better execution down the stretch, and some better luck, could have increased the win total.

Per KenPom, Florida finished the year with an Adjusted Defensive Efficiency that ranked 29th in the nation and an adjusted offensive efficiency that ranked 114th. Overall, Florida is ranked 64th in the nation in KenPom.

The Florida brand would help NIT ratings

Postseason tournaments are television events, and the Florida basketball brand, though not as powerful as football, still holds weight. The Gators are a tradition-rich program that reached five Final Fours during a 20-year stretch from 1994-2014, winning back-to-back national titles in 2006 and 2007.

Florida is striving to get back to that mountain top and reaching the postseason for the seventh straight season would be another step in that direction.