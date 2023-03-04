Florida basketball: 3 takeaways from UF's 79-67 win over LSU on Senior Day

Florida closed its basketball regular season by rallying in the second half to beat LSU 79-67 Saturday before an announced 10,280 at the O'Connell Center.

With the win, the Gators (16-15, 9-9 SEC) clinched the 8th seed in the SEC Tournament and will play 9-seed Mississippi State on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (1 p.m. SEC Network).

The Gators improved to 2-3 without leading scorer, rebounder and shot-blocker Colin Castleton, who went down Feb. 15 with a broken hand. Castleton was honored before the game on Senior Day, along with starting point guard Kyle Lofton and center Jason Jitoboh in the home finale.

"I'm really proud of our team, our program," Florida coach Todd Golden said. "Obviously, we had a big hill to climb with losing Colin down the stretch and it would have been very easy to just kind of pack it in."

The Gators trailed 44-32 with15:45 remaining before starting their second-half comeback. Florida regained the lead, 55-54, on a steal and breakaway dunk by sophomore swingman Kowacie Reeves and went ahead to stay, 56-55, on an inside layup by sophomore guard Will Richard. Lofton added a big 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock to put the Gators up 59-55 with 5:10 left.

It was Florida's fourth double-digit comeback of the season.

"It just shows our resiliency," Richard said.

LSU dropped to 13-18 and 2-16 in the SEC, falling for the 16th time in its last 17 games.

Here are three takeaways from Florida's win:

Big game for UF freshman Riley Kugel puts transfer portal rumors to rest

Kugel scored 17 of his team-high 21 points in the second half and was clutch down the stretch. With Florida up 61-56, he sank back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the Gator lead to 67-58. Overall, Kugel scored 11 of 13 points during a game-closing 13-4 run that put the Gators up 74-60 with 1:45 remaining.

"In the first half, it was almost like I was too lackadaisical," Kugel said. "I had a couple of coaches come up to me and tell me, 'pick it up.' Second half, (I) just came in ... and attacked the defenses hard."

Kugel scored in double figures for the eighth straight game and is averaging 18.3 points during the stretch. Kugel’s eighth straight double-figure games vs. SEC opponents marks the longest such streak by a Florida freshman since Bradley Beal, who had 10 straight during the 2011-12 season.

Kugel will be an important player to build around for the Gators next season and it sounds like he wants to be part of the program beyond this season.

"I really don't have any ideas of leaving this team any time soon, the transfer portal, or anything like that," Kugel said. "Any talk about that, it's a lie."

The press sparks Gators comeback

Florida went to the press midway through the second half down 12 and it was effective, not by forcing turnovers but by taking LSU out of what it wanted to run on offense.

"It sped them up," Lofton said. "I don't think they were expecting it."

Junior guard Niels Lane was brought in to spearhead the press and create havoc. Florida was plus-10 in Lane's 12 minutes on the floor. Lane also drew the fourth foul against LSU center K.J. Williams, who was having his way inside but had to sit for a lengthy five-minute stretch from the 10 to 5-minute mark of the second half.

Golden pumped his fist in approval when Florida forced a 10-second violation with the press in the closing minutes.

"It changed the whole complexion of the game," Golden said. "We were struggling to get ourselves going for whatever reason. I didn't feel like our urgency was good enough in the first half. We were quiet, weren't talking on the court and we were trying to think of and manufacture ways to get out of that. The press definitely did it for us."

Florida wins the 3-point line

The Gators went 10-for-25 (40 percent) from 3-point range, including a blistering 50 percent (7-14) in the second half. Kugel went 4 of 7 and Richard remained hot, going 3 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with 18 points. Lofton had 16 points and went 2 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Florida held LSU to 3 of 16 from 3-point line. Williams led LSU with 19 points but didn't get going from the perimeter, going 0-for-2 from beyond the arc.

"Our biggest part of the scout with K.J. was not just letting him hurt us from 3," Golden said. "That's something that he's really bothered teams on."