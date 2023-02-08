How to watch Florida Gators vs. Alabama Crimson Tide in men's basketball on TV, streaming

Can the Gators upset another top-ranked team?

Florida (13-10 overall, 6-4 Southeastern Conference) is ending its toughest stretch of the season with a huge road test against No. 3 Alabama (20-3, 10-0), the team currently in first place in the SEC.

Following their huge win over No. 2 Tennessee last Wednesday, the Gators could not use that momentum to propel them to victory against Kentucky on Saturday. The Crimson Tide have rebounded from a blowout loss to Oklahoma to win each of their last two games by double digits.

In order to pull off another upset, Colin Castleton and company will have to find a way to contain Alabama freshman sensation Brandon Miller, who leads the SEC in scoring at 18.8 points per game, and keep big men Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako off the boards. The Gators have given up a total of 31 offensive rebounds in their last two games.

Some extra help is coming for Florida, however, as forward C.J. Felder will be suiting up against Alabama. The transfer from Boston College has not played for the Gators since January.

Where and when will the Florida Gators play the Alabama Crimson Tide?

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

When: 9 p.m. ET Wednesday, February 8

How can I watch Florida vs. Alabama on TV, live stream?

TV: ESPN 2 (Channel 209 on DirecTV, Channel 143 on DISH Network)

Live stream: WatchESPN and ESPN+ (subscription required), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

How can I listen to UF vs. Bama on the radio?

Radio: WRUF (103.7 FM, 98.1 FM, 850 AM), Sirius XM (Channel 382)

Online radio: floridagators.com, siriusxm.com (Channel 972), tunein.com