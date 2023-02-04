Florida basketball: Gators land commitment from 6-foot-11 Australian big man

Florida basketball picked up its second member of the 2023 class, landing a commitment from 6-foot-11, 230-pound Australian center Alex Condon.

Condon, who trains at the NBA Global Academy in his native country, chose Florida over offers from Utah and Saint Mary's. He visited Florida during the weekend of Jan. 14 and watched UF's 73-64 win over Missouri on his recruiting visit. Growing up playing Australian Rules football, Condon has shown he's not afraid to mix it up and play physical in the post so far in his basketball career.

The addition of Condon gives Florida more frontcourt depth heading into the 2023-24 season. Florida will lose All-SEC center Colin Castleton, while forward C.J. Felder left the Gators last month indefinitely and isn't expected to return next season.

Last summer, Florida coach Todd Golden went overseas to sign another big man, 6-10 freshman center Aleks Szymczyk from Germany. Szymczyk remains a developmental player as a freshman, appearing in seven games this season while averaging 0.7 points and 0.3 rebounds in limited playing time.

Florida already signed 6-9 forward Thomas Haugh in November for its 2023 class and will likely add more frontcourt players during the offseason through the transfer portal.