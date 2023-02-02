Florida basketball: Gators pull off upset over No. 2 Tennessee

With a torrid start and a strong finish, Florida pulled off its biggest win of the Todd Golden era, upsetting No. 2 Tennessee 67-54 before an announced 10,160 at the O'Connell Center.

"It's a little bit of a culmination of the work that the guys have put in," Golden said. "This team has been through a lot of ups and downs."

Colin Castleton fueled the upset, finishing with 20 points, 9 rebounds and 1 blocked shot. Kyle Lofton added 14 points and 4 assists.

More:Florida basketball: 3 questions for the Gators when they host No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers

More:Sultan of Swat: Florida basketball's Colin Castleton among elite shot blockers in the nation

Florida jumped to an early 17-4 lead. The Gators maintained a 27-21 lead into halftime but found themselves down 44-38 before mounting a second half comeback.

Down 46-42, Florida took control of the game with a 13-0 run. The Gators regained the lead, 47-46, on a transition layup by freshman Riley Kugel. Castleton then scored Florida's next five points before a 3-pointer by Lofton put Florida up 55-46 with 5:12 left.

"The game was ugly but we fought back," Lofton said. "We didn't let it discourage us."

Defensively, Florida held Tennessee to 27.9 percent shooting from the floor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.