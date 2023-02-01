Live score updates: Florida Gators men's basketball looks to upset No. 2 Tennessee Vols

The Florida Gators men's basketball team continues its challenging four-game stretch Wednesday night when it welcomes No. 2 Tennessee to Gainesville.

Florida (12-9, 5-3 in SEC) is coming off an emotional reunion with Keyontae Johnson and a 64-50 loss to then-No. 5 Kansas State. They travel to Kentucky this weekend and wrap up the gauntlet next week at new No. 5 Alabama. Wednesday is the Gators' third game against a top-5 opponent this season, tied for the most in program history.

Colin Castleton and company are coming off their lowest scoring output of the season, and the Volunteers (18-3, 7-1) will offer no respite. Tennessee is coming off an 82-71 win over No. 9 Texas and boast the top defense in the SEC at 54.5 points per game. Sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler and senior backcourt mate Santiago Vescovi pace the Vols offense, and senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua from Finland led the way with 27 points against Texas.

What time is the Florida Gators game?

Where: Exactech Arena, Gainesville

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 1

Where can I watch the Florida game on TV, live stream?

TV: ESPN 2 (Channel 209 on DirecTV, Channel 143 on DISH Network)

Live stream: WatchESPN and ESPN+ (subscription required), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

How can I listen to Gators vs. Vols on the radio?

Radio: WRUF (103.7 FM, 98.1 FM, 850 AM), Sirius XM (Channel 386)

Online radio: floridagators.com, siriusxm.com (Channel 976), tunein.com

What's the latest betting line for Florida vs. Tennessee?

The Volunteers are a 5.5-point favorite over the Gators according to Tipico, the oddsmaker for USA Today. The over-under is 131.5 points.