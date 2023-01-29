Florida basketball: 3 takeaways from Gators' 64-50 loss to Kansas State, Keyontae Johnson

The emotional return to face former teammate Keyontae Johnson did not end well for the Florida Gators on Saturday night.

The Gators proved no match for Johnson's new team, No. 5 Kansas State, as Florida stumbled to a 64-50 loss before a frenzied crowd off 11,000 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

Florida trailed by 21 points at halftime and was down by as many as 23 in the second half. The Gators were held to a season-low 50 points on 31 percent shooting from the floor and were held under 60 points for the sixth time this season.

Johnson, facing Florida for the first time since transferring from the Gators last summer after the school did not medically clear him, posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

"Obviously, a very unique situation, someone that they care a lot about and spent a lot of time with," Florida coach Todd Golden said. "It was unavoidable for us, in terms of having this matchup. With all of those variables in the mix, I thought our group did a good job just not allowing it to affect them too much from a mental perspective."

The Gators also were burned by K-State starting point guard Markquis Norwell, who posted a near triple-double with 13 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists.

Colin Castleton led Florida (12-9, 5-3 SEC) with 13 points and 8 rebounds. Guards Myreon Jones and Will Richard added 11 points apiece.

Here are three takeaways from Florida's loss to Kansas State (18-3, 6-2 Big 12) in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge:

Slow start resurfaces for the Gators

After getting off to better starts in back-to-back wins over Mississippi State and South Carolina, Florida found itself unable to answer the bell early at Kansas State.

Florida made six field goals in the first half, shooting 20.7 percent from the field (6 of 29) in the first 20 minutes to fall behind 37-16 at halftime.

The Wildcats did an effective job bottling up Castleton, who was held to 2 points in the first half. Florida settled for too many 3-point attempts and did not connect on the open ones, going 3 of 12 (25 percent) in the first half.

"We got some looks," Golden said. "You know. I thought we should’ve shot the ball a little better than we did. It’s been a little bit of an Achilles heel for us on the road, whether it be Auburn, (Texas) A&M, tonight. Against these good teams on the road, if you want to have a chance to beat them, you’ve got to step up and make some shots, especially from the perimeter. We just weren’t able to do that tonight.”

Defensively, Florida wasn't good in the first half as well, surrendering 10 fast-break points while allowing Kansas State to shoot 43.8 percent from the field.

"We just let them get to us," Castleton said. "Transition points, something Coach Golden keyed on while we were scouting them. They got 24 transition points or something, and that was something that we had to key in on. We didn’t do a good enough job of picking up Nowell, one of the fastest if not the fastest player in the country. He’s got so many skills, his size, his speed, his agility and being able to push the ball quickly."

UF ball movement takes a step back

Florida wasn't able to move the ball as freely against a Kansas State defense that clogged the passing lanes. The Gators wound up with 12 assists to 14 turnovers, the most since turning the ball over 19 times on Jan. 14 against Missouri.

Richard had four turnovers and Jones had 3, matching the amount he had in his prior eight games. Kansas State also was able to get Florida starting point guard Kyle Lofton in foul trouble. Lofton was a non-factor in the game, finishing with 5 points, 1 assist and 1 turnover while going 1 of 7 from the floor.

Little production from the Florida bench

Sophomore forward Alex Fudge returned from a head injury and played off the bench but was rusty, finishing with as many turnovers (2) as points (2) in 13 minutes. As a team. Florida managed just 3 bench points after scoring 20 bench points the game before against South Carolina. Sophomore swingman Kowacie Reeves, coming off scoring 15 points against South Carolina, was held scoreless on 0 of 5 shooting.