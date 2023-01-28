Live score updates: Florida Gators men's basketball face Keyontae Johnson, No. 5 K-State

The Florida Gators men's basketball team plays an emotional game Saturday against the No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats and Keyontae Johnson.

It's amazing enough that Johnson is playing at all. The forward collapsed Dec. 12, 2020 while playing for the Gators at Florida State and spent 10 days in a hospital. Johnson then spent 18 months as a de-facto coach for the Gators, suiting up one last time on Senior Day 2022 against Kentucky.

Over the offseason, he transferred to Kansas State, where he has gone to lead a stellar rise for the Wildcats. Coached by Jerome Tang, K-State is 17-3 (6-2 in Big 12) and 11 days removed from upsetting the rival Kansas Jayhawks. Johnson leads the team in scoring (18.3 points per game) and rebounding (7.5 per game).

The Gators are 12-8 (5-3 in SEC) under first-year coach Todd Golden, winning five of their past six games. Senior center Colin Castleton is third in the NCAA with 63 blocks. He and the rest of Florida's swarming defense will have its work cut out for it against Johnson and the Wildcats, who average 77.8 points per game.

What time is the Florida Gators game?

Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, January 28

Where can I watch the Florida game?

TV: ESPN 2 (Channel 209 on DirecTV, Channel 143 on DISH Network)

Live stream: WatchESPN and ESPN+ (subscription required), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

How can I listen to Florida vs. K-State on the radio?

Radio: WRUF (103.7 FM, 98.1 FM, 850 AM), Sirius XM (Channel 190)

Online radio: floridagators.com, siriusxm.com (Channel 961), tunein.com

What's the latest betting line for Florida vs. Kansas State?

The Wildcats are a 5.5-point favorite over the Gators according to Tipico, the oddsmaker for USA Today. The over-under is 140.5 points.