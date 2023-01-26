Keyontae Johnson is playing basketball again, and well. Florida fans should feel great

He looks weird in purple.

That might be the first thing that pops into the heads of Florida fans Saturday night. In a rare encounter, the Gators will play at Kansas State.

The game is part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, a made-for-TV promotion where two conferences butt heads for one Saturday in the middle of the season.

As luck or fate or some mystical power would have it, this random matchup has evolved into an all-time weird reunion.

The Wildcats will be led by Keyontae Johnson. The last time most Florida fans saw Johnson, he was ceremonially wearing No. 11 for the Gators and kissing the court at the O’Connell Center.

It was a bittersweet Senior Day ending to Johnson’s basketball career. Or so most of us thought.

On the off chance you don’t know why, Johnson was basically the early version of Damar Hamlin. Two years before Buffalo’s safety almost died on “Monday Night Football,” Johnson collapsed on a Saturday afternoon at FSU.

Exactly what went wrong with his heart is still confidential. But it was dangerous enough to turn one of college basketball’s most promising players into a mere courtside observer.

So what’s a cardiac case like Johnson doing in a place like Manhattan, Kansas?

He is tearing it up, thank you.

Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State surprise of college basketball

Johnson is part of the biggest surprise story of the college basketball season. K-State is traditionally a basketball afterthought to Kansas, but the Wildcats are 17-3 and ranked in the top five for the first time in 11 years.

The surprise inside the surprise is Johnson. He’s leading the team in scoring (18.3 average) and rebounding (7.5 average).

In the latest Hollywood twist, Johnson’s alley-oop dunk clinched an 83-82 win over Kansas last week.

“I call it a rebirth, a second chance,” Johnsons said after the game. “(God) gave me a second chance. I thank Him for the opportunity to wake up every morning.”

If you’re a Florida fan, you can’t help wondering why God gave him a second chance, but the Gators wouldn’t. It’s not as if Todd Golden couldn’t use a 6-foot-6 bruiser with NBA skills.

Don’t torture yourself. As hard as it may be watching Johnson play for Kansas State, try to understand why he's no longer a Gator.

Clearing him to play again was never a viable option in Gainesville. For one thing, Florida’s doctors wouldn’t do it. Even if they had, the emotional liability would have been prohibitive.

Johnson was the primary victim in this near-death experience. But it traumatized the entire school, especially those closest to Johnson.

It didn’t matter how miniscule the chances might be for another heart malfunction. If Johnson collapsed again, UF would have come off as a program that sacrificed a young man’s life in pursuit of a sports trophy.

Beyond that, coaches and administrators could not have lived with themselves. Their caution was such that they wouldn’t allow Johnson to do more than put on a uniform one last time at Senior Day and walk on the floor for the opening tip.

Kentucky coach John Calipari offered to let Johnson get the tip and dribble down for a final basket. UF nixed that, probably fearing Johnson would take off and execute a 360-degree windmill dunk.

He’d been shackled to the sideline for 16 months. Throughout it all, there was no pouting or “Why me?” He became “Coach Key,” cheering and mentoring teammates at practices and games.

An army of heart specialists examined him along the way. Some gave Johnson the green light to resume playing. That simply wasn’t going to happen in Gainesville.

Keyontae Johnson on Florida: 'I'm still a Gator for life'

“It was very tough,” Johnson said, “but they just had to do what was best for them medically and what they felt was safe for me. There is no ill will or hate for them. I’m still a Gator for life.”

Johnson could have cashed in a $5 million insurance policy if he’d never played again. Johnson loved the thought of playing basketball a lot more than the thought of being rich.

Kansas State threw him a hoops lifeline, and not just because it was desperate for capable basketball bodies. The Wildcats don’t want to imperil Johnson any less than UF did. They just had enough medical evidence to feel comfortable with the risks.

All that has led to the strange, awkward, curious and emotional reunion Saturday night.

“It’s going to be amazing just playing against the team that I started college basketball with,” Johnson said, “and just seeing my brothers back on the court.”

It’ll be the latest chapter in a great comeback story. We should all feel nothing but joy over Johnson's second chance, regardless of what color uniform he wears.

David Whitley is The Gainesville Sun's sports columnist. Contact him at dwhitley@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidEWhitley