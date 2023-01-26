Florida basketball: 3 takeaways from the Gators' 81-60 win against South Carolina

Florida enjoyed a blowout win on Wednesday night, pulling away in the second half to beat South Carolina 81-60 before an announced 7,831 at the O'Connell Center.

The Gators (12-8, 5-3 SEC) have won five of their last six but now face a tough four-game stretch, beginning Saturday at No. 5 Kansas State in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. After that, Florida will host No. 4 Tennessee on Feb. 1, play at Kentucky on Feb. 4 and face No. 2 Alabama on Feb. 8.

"We knew we had to take care of business and just have a good effort," Florida senior center Colin Castleton said. "We have a good stretch coming up here with a lot of good teams. So, we've just to stay as connected as ever."

Castleton led five Gators in double figures with 18 points and 4 blocked shots, passing Andrew DeClercq (176 blocks) for fifth on UF's all-time shot block list. With 179 blocks, Castleton is seven shy of passing Joakim Noah for fourth place (186).

Swingman Kowacie Reeves added 15 points for the Gators and freshman guard Riley Kugel, starting in place of injured forward Alex Fudge, had 14. Florida posted its largest margin of victory since beating Ohio 82-48 on Dec. 14 in Tampa. The Gators displayed stellar ball movement all night and limited their turnovers.

"I was proud of the way we just continued to be unselfish and share the ball," Florida coach Todd Golden said. "We had 21 assists, 6 turnovers tonight; that's really hard to do at this level."

Here are three takeaways from Florida's win:

Gators adjust to playing small

Florida played a bevy of smaller lineups most of the night due to the 6-foot-9 Fudge being out with a head injury. It produced mixed results. The Gators were hurt on the boards as the Gamecocks finished with a 45-36 edge in rebounding and outscored Florida 21-7 in second-chance points.

"I didn't think in the second half we were aggressive enough to the ball," Golden said. "I didn't know if we felt like we were comfortable with the lead. In the first half, I think we only gave up four offensive rebounds."

But the Gators made up for it by forcing 15 turnovers, 10 of which came on steals. Kyle Lofton and Kugel had three steals each and that allowed the Gators to get in transition. Florida scored 16 points off turnovers and outscored the Gamecocks 21-3 in fast-break points.

"It's the best way for us to score," Golden said. "Hindsight is 20-20 ... probably should have been more aggressive in transition against Auburn but we were more concerned about slowing the pace and tempo down and operating in the half court. But after that first loss against (Texas) A&M we were like, we've got to find some easier ways to score so we kind of focused on pushing off misses and we have the personnel to do it."

Myreon Jones flirts with triple-double

Myreon Jones came close to posting the first triple-double at Florida since Chris Chiozza during the 2016-17 season against Missouri.

Jones wound up with 9 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists in 33 minutes on the floor.

"I knew about it, right at the 12-minute mark, that I was close," Jones said. "I think that's why I didn't get it, I was too focused on it, I didn't let it come to me."

The performance continued an impressive stretch for Jones, who has blossomed into more of a playmaking role since conference play started. He's posted an assist-to-turnover ratio of 45-10 on the season and has turned the ball over just twice in Florida's last six games.

Golden said that Jones has benefitted from being on the court the same time as point guard Lofton.

"Playing him and Kyle together more was really helpful for both those guys," Golden said. "They took pressure off of each other as playmakers. Just him probably now knowing he's going to be out there a long time gives him freedom and confidence to make plays."

Kowacie Reeves breaking out of slump

The 6-foot-6 Reeves finished off his 15-point night with a thunder dunk in transition. He went 6 of 12 from the field, 3 of 7 from 3-point range and impacted the game on both ends of the floor with a steal and two blocked shots.

Reeves was in a 3 for 31 from 3-point range before breaking out of it last Saturday against Mississippi State, going 2 of 6 from beyond the arc. He's now 5 for 13 from 3-point range over his last two games.

"Just consistent preparation and having guys around you that continue to let me have the confidence that if I'm wide open, shoot the ball," Reeves said.

Reeves said playing better defense has helped fuel his offense.

"It helps me a lot," Reeves said. "And I struggle with that at times, you miss two and you feel like you miss five, but it helps me a lot knowing I can make it back on defense."