Florida basketball: 3 questions for the Gators entering their game against South Carolina

Florida has found a formula to win in conference play by playing suffocating defense and taking advantage of what it can muster on offense.

It hasn't been the prettiest basketball, but the Gators (11-8, 4-3 SEC) have won four of their last five and will look to continue that positive trend on Wednesday when they host South Carolina (7 p.m., ESPN2).

During the five-game stretch, Florida has held three opponents under 60 points. The Gators entered the week ranked 13th in the country by KenPom in Adjusted Defensive Efficiency.

Florida coach Todd Golden said the biggest key to Florida's defensive turnaround has been the ability to get back in transition.

"When we get our defense set and we get all five guys back, we have the ability to guard different ways," Golden said.

Senior center Colin Caslteton has provided elite rim protection inside, averaging 3.1 blocks per game. On offense, Florida has shared the ball better of late, positing 10 or more assists in five of its last six games.

South Carolina (8-11, 1-5 SEC) has lost three straight, but posted a singificant upset when it knocked off Kentucky 71-68 at Rupp Arena on Jan. 10.

"When you go on the road and you win at Rupp, you obviously have a high ceiling and have the ability to play really, really well," Golden said. "So, we're preparing for that team because they beat anybody in the league when they play like that. We gotta do a good job of limiting them in transition and keeping them off the 3-point line.”

Here are three questions for the Gators entering Wednesday night's game:

How will Gators adjust if starting power forward Alex Fudge can't play?

The 6-foot-9 Fudge (7.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg) is doubtful for Wednesday night's game after suffering a head injury early in the second half against Mississippi State. He did not practice on Monday.

"It’s going to be hard for him to be ready," Golden said.

Without Fudge and with forward C.J. Felder still away from the team indefinitely, Florida likely will go to a four-guard starting lineup, with either sophomore swingman Kowacie Reeves, freshman guard Riley Kugel or sophomore guard Trey Bonham stepping into Fudge's spot.

"We’re just going to have to continue to have those guys step up and be as assertive as they have been, especially since conference play started," Golden said.

Golden said centers Jason Jitoboh and Castleton could also end up playing more on the court together to match up if South Carolina chooses to go with bigger lineups. The 6-11, 300-pound Jitoboh played 11 minutes off the bench against Mississippi State, finishing with 4 points and 3 rebounds.

"Those minutes were huge and we’re going to need him this week big time," Golden said,

How will the Gators contain G.G. Jackson?

The 6-9, 215-pound Jackson was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and is coming off a career-high 30-point performance in South Carolina's 81-66 loss to No. 16 Auburn on Saturday.

A 32.4 percent shooter from 3-point range, Jackson is an inside-out threat who will extend Castleton to the perimeter on defense. Florida could also switch some guards on Jackson defensively when he steps out to take long-range shots.

"He's a guy that if you don't do the right things against him defensively and you don’t stay in his hip pocket, he has the ability to get shots off anywhere," Golden said. "But we're gonna have to be tough and really physical with him to kind of keep him out of his comfort zone.”

Can Will Richard bring his hot shooting streak back home?

Richard has rebounded from his late December shooting slump, going 13-for-28 from 3-point range (46.4 percent) over his last six games. For the season, Richard has been Florida's best 3-point shooter at 43.5 percent. When he's hitting shots, it keeps opposing defenses honest.

The 6-5 Richard has been solid defensively and, on the boards as well, which has allowed the Gators to play smaller lineups without much of a dropoff in both areas.

"That we can play those lineups and be as good as we were previously defensively and pretty close to being as good as we were on the glass, allows us to play with more space offensively," Golden said. "I think that's kind of a big reason as to why we've been able to get going a little bit."