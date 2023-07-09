Tracking Florida baseball players selected in the MLB Draft, Rivera to Cubs

Florida baseball could end up with a large haul of players selected in this year's MLB Amateur Draft, which begins Sunday night (7 p.m., MLB Network)

Two UF players are projected to go in the first round, including slugging outfielder Wyatt Langford, who could end up at the number one overall pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep also is projected as a first-round pick, while pitcher Brandon Sproat could go in the second round and shortstop Josh Rivera could end up in rounds three through five.

Since the MLB Amateur Draft started in 1965, Florida has had 216 players combine for 244 draft selections, including 17 first-round picks (23 counting the draft's secondary phase).

UF's MLB Draft history has been even more impressive since Kevin O'Sullivan took over as head coach in 2007. In that span, 99 Florida players have been drafted, including 11 first-round picks – which ranks second nationally.

Here's a look at UF's selections in the 2023 Draft:

Florida baseball players taken in 2023 Draft

Wyatt Langford, OF

Drafted: Round 1 (4th overall, Texas Rangers)

Slot value: $7.7 million

What to know: Power-hitting outfielder who belted 47 home runs over last two seasons while batting a team-high .373 in 2023 to help lead Gators to 2023 College World Series Finals. Swing path has drawn comparisons to Anaheim Angels star Mike Trout.

Hurston Waldrep, RHP

Drafted: Round 1 (24th overall, Atlanta Braves)

Slot value: $3.27 million

What to know: Hard-throwing righty with a nasty split change that drops off the table and causes swings and misses from batters from both sides of the plate. Went 10-3 with a 4.16 ERA in 2023 with 156 strikeouts in 101.2 innings pitched.

Brandon Sproat, RHP

Drafted: Round 2 (56th overall, New York Mets)

Slot value: $1.47 million

What to know: Hard-throwing righty with a fastball ranging from 95-98 miles per hour and a plus changeup that keeps hitters off balance. Went 8-3 with a 4.66 ERA in 2023 with 134 strikeouts in 106.1 innings pitched.

Josh Rivera, SS

Drafted: Round 3 (81st overall, Chicago Cubs)

Slot value: $872,400

What to know: Slick fielder who finished with a Florida baseball record 19 home runs for a shortstop in 2023. Rivera batted .348 on the season with 19 home runs, 72 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 22 attempts.

Phillip Abner, LHP

Drafted: Round 6 (175th overall, Arizona Diamondbacks)

Slot value: $328,300

What to know: Hard-throwing lefty with a good fastball, changeup combo who went 3-0 with a 3.16 ERA and 3 saves for the Gators in 2023.

Florida commitments taken in 2023 Draft

Steven Echavarria RHP

Drafted: Round 3 (Oakland Athletics, 72nd overall)

Slot value: $1.01 million

What to know: A 6-foot-2, 175-pound righty from Millburn, N.J. with a fastball that tops out at 94 mph and a back door slider that's effective against left-handed hitters.