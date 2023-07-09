What the Texas Rangers are getting in Florida baseball OF Wyatt Langford

Wyatt Langford was taken with the fourth overall pick by the Texas Rangers in the MLB Draft on Sunday night, becoming the second-highest draft pick in Florida baseball history.

Only former Florida catcher Mike Zunino, taken third overall by the Seattle Mariners in 2012, was picked higher as a UF player.

Langford was projected as high as the top overall pick in the MLB Draft on draft day, but slipped behind LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (first overall, Pittsburgh Pirates), LSU outfielder Dylan Crews (second overall, Washington Nationals) and Franklin Community (Indiana) HS outfielder Max Clark (third overall, Detroit Tigers). His projected slot value as the number four overall pick is $7.7 million.

After getting just four at bats as a freshman, Langford rocketed onto the Florida baseball scene as a sophomore in 2022, matching a school record with 26 home runs. In 2023, Langford helped lead the Gators to the College World Series Finals, batting .373 with 21 home runs, 57 RBIs. and an OPS of 1.282.

From Trenton, Fla., (pop, 2,070), a small town 40 miles west of UF's campus, Langford was a three-sport athlete in high school who emerged as a two-time college All-American while playing center field and left field.

Here's what the Texas Rangers are getting in Langford:

Power potential to all fields

Langford's upper-body strength (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) suggests pull hitter, but often, during pregame batting practice, he can be found in the cage working the ball to both the left field and right field gaps.

With 28 doubles and 3 triples to go with 21 home runs, Langford sprayed the ball around ballparks throughout the SEC while facing high-end pitching in the conference. His knowledge of the strike zone (56 walks to 44 strikeouts) and ability to drive the ball to all fields could make his time in the minors a short stay.

A player with multiple tools

Langford is a smart base runner with quickness (9 steals in 10 attempts) and demonstrated versality in the outfield by playing both center field and left field during the 2023 season.

Langford committed just one error in three college seasons, posting a fielding percentage of .991 with four outfield assists.

A player with a serious approach

Langford was a quiet leader for the Gators during their run to the College World Series Finals in 2023 with a strong work ethic. He returned early from a midseason groin injury that sidelined him seven games and overcame a slump in early April to go on a late-season tear in May and June.

Between the 2021 and 2022 season, Langford transformed his body in the weight room and played summer ball in Charlottesville, Va., to go from a bench player to a starter who matched Matt LaPorta's school record for home runs in a season (26).